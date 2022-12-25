Anniversaries





Susan and John Johnston of Maumelle will celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday. The couple were married Dec. 29, 1972. She is the former Susan Eagle and is a retired oncology/hospice registered nurse. He is a retired occupational therapist.

Gloria and Robert White of Little Rock will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday with a private dinner. The couple were married Dec. 30, 1962. They are both retired educators. They are the parents of Dwight Harshaw of Little Rock, Robert White Jr. of North Little Rock, Anthony White of Little Rock, Nan White of Prosper, Texas, and Julian White of Little Rock. The couple have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



