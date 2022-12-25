Bills defeat Bears, win AFC East title

CHICAGO -- Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came into the season with soaring expectations and their sights set on a deep playoff run.

They earned one big prize by clinching their third consecutive division title. It's just the next step in what they hope is a path toward their ultimate goal.

Devin Singletary and James Cook ran for long touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Bills locked up the AFC East title by beating the Bears 35-13 on Saturday in one of the coldest games played in Chicago.

Allen ran for a TD and threw for another in the game's closing minutes after breaking a tie early in the game with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most touchdowns in a player's first five NFL seasons. His three TDs in the game highlighted an otherwise subpar outing, but the Bills (12-3) secured their third straight division title with their sixth win in a row.

"It's the next progression in our goal -- playoffs, division title and we know what the next one is," Allen said.

Buffalo remained on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills and West leader Kansas City, which beat Seattle, have identical records. But Buffalo owns the head-to-head tiebreaker after defeating the Chiefs in October.

"The standard has always been playoff caliber, after you set a playoff berth, then it is championship caliber," defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. "And championship caliber is winning your division, winning our side then obviously playing in that game [Super Bowl] and winning that game. I just feel like there are bigger things out there."

Chicago's Justin Fields threw for 119 yards and a touchdown. But he ran for a season-low 11 yards after joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only QBs with 1,000 yards rushing last week with the Bills containing him and keeping him in the pocket.

"The reality of it is I'm not going to be running for like 100 yards a game," Fields said. "When a defense does a good job of taking my legs away, take a defender with me, maybe take two with me and allow [the running backs'] legs to work."

The temperature at kickoff was 9 with a minus-12 wind chill -- only three degrees warmer than the record low for a Bears home game. It was Buffalo's coldest road game by temperature since at least 1967.

A small gathering of bundled-up fans watched as the Bears (3-12) matched a franchise record with their eighth straight loss.

BENGALS 22, PATRIOTS 18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and Cincinnati forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve its win over New England.

The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead.

The Patriots had the ball on the Cincinnati 5 with just over a minute to play when Rhamondre Stevenson was hit by Vonn Bell and fumbled, leading to Josh Tupou's recovery. The Bengals punted it back four plays later, but the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.

Burrow finished 40 of 52 for 375 yards with two interceptions.

The Patriots (7-8) entered the week one game outside of the final AFC playoff spot. They have lost four of five.

Mac Jones finished 21 of 33 for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. New England had 10 penalties for 82 yards and managed just 285 total yards.

RAVENS 17, FALCONS 9

BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and Baltimore kept Atlanta out of the end zone as it ended up securing a playoff spot.

About a half-hour after Baltimore (10-5) took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury.

Gus Edwards ran for 99 yards and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 59 for Baltimore. Huntley's 6-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter was the first TD catch by a Ravens wide receiver since Week 3.

Huntley ran for a 2-point conversion that put the Ravens up 14-0.

Atlanta (5-10), which entered just a game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South, has lost four straight -- including rookie QB Desmond Ridder's first two starts -- and six of seven.

PANTHERS 37, LIONS 23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- D'Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and Carolina racked up a franchise-record 320 yards on the ground to beat Detroit and keep its NFC South title hopes alive.

Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina's starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed a team-record 570 yards of offense.

Foreman and Hubbard both exceeded 100 yards rushing in the first half as the Panthers built a 24-7 lead.

Carolina (6-9) can clinch its first division title since 2015 with wins at Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to third-string tight end Shane Zylstra for the Lions (7-8).

TEXANS 19, TITANS 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston snapped a nine-game skid by beating sliding Tennessee in a game delayed because of power issues.

Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. Even with the delay, it was the coldest home game in Titans history with a temperature of 20 at kickoff and the wind chill at 6.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two of the Texans' four sacks by halftime, and Houston (2-12-1) also forced three turnovers.

Linebacker Christian Harris intercepted rookie Malik Willis at the Houston 41 with 1:33 left, and Texans safety Jalen Pitre picked off Willis' final pass in the end zone to seal the victory.

The Titans (7-8) have blown their four-game lead atop the AFC South, falling into a tie with Jacksonville. Henry ran for 126 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown.

SAINTS 17, BROWNS 10

CLEVELAND -- Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and New Orleans eliminated Cleveland from the playoffs.

The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. The temperature was 6 degrees at kickoff.

Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left by Carl Granderson.

Kamara scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter -- set up by Daniel Sorensen's interception of Watson and 36-yard return -- as the Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit.

Watson had a 12-yard rushing TD but struggled to pass in the blustery conditions (15 of 31 for 135 yards).

49ERS 37, COMMANDERS 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders for their eighth consecutive win.

Purdy has won all three of his starts for the 49ers (11-4) as San Francisco keeps the pressure on Minnesota in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes for Washington (7-7-1) but also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter. He was replaced after his second giveaway by Carson Wentz.

The Commanders are winless in their last three games, but still hold a half-game lead over Seattle and Detroit in the race for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The Niners took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove to the go-ahead score when Kittle got open deep for a 34-yard score.

Kittle scored again later in the quarter on a 33-yard catch and run to make it 21-7. Kittle also had two TD catches last week, giving him a career-high eight on the season.