Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Boen-Kemp Construction, 11418 W. Markham St., $750,000.
Kerr Building Services, 1900 E. Roosevelt Road, $650,000.
Hydco, Inc., 11312 Bass Pro Parkway, $384,640.
RPM Management, 5320 Shackleford Road, $95,308.
RESIDENTIAL
Coburn Construction, 2406 N. Fillmore St., $750,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 12 Woodlands Park Drive, $323,400.
Randy James Construction, 124 Woodlands Park Drive, $300,000.
Randy James Construction, 131 Woodlands Park Drive, $300,000.
Randy James Construction, 201 Copper Way, $300,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 120 Woodlands Park Drive, $286,800.
Graham Smith Construction, 122 Woodlands Park Drive, $283,200.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 23 Huntington Road, $225,000.
Access by Design, LLC, 7 Marbais Place, $180,000.
Matt Foster Construction, 2118 S. Oak St., $94,000.
D&N Construction, 1201 N. Garfield St., $80,000.
Teeter Construction, 608 E. Seventh St., $80,000.