Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Boen-Kemp Construction, 11418 W. Markham St., $750,000.

Kerr Building Services, 1900 E. Roosevelt Road, $650,000.

Hydco, Inc., 11312 Bass Pro Parkway, $384,640.

RPM Management, 5320 Shackleford Road, $95,308.

RESIDENTIAL

Coburn Construction, 2406 N. Fillmore St., $750,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 12 Woodlands Park Drive, $323,400.

Randy James Construction, 124 Woodlands Park Drive, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 131 Woodlands Park Drive, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 201 Copper Way, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 120 Woodlands Park Drive, $286,800.

Graham Smith Construction, 122 Woodlands Park Drive, $283,200.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 23 Huntington Road, $225,000.

Access by Design, LLC, 7 Marbais Place, $180,000.

Matt Foster Construction, 2118 S. Oak St., $94,000.

D&N Construction, 1201 N. Garfield St., $80,000.

Teeter Construction, 608 E. Seventh St., $80,000.