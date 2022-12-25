The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7641 Vestal Blvd, residential, James Kelley, time unknown, Dec. 19, property value unknown.

• 10601 Richsmith Lane, residential, Vander Ly, 12:41 a.m., Dec. 20, property valued at $29,075.

72116

• 5001 Warden Road, residential, Mike Chesshir, 5:45 p.m., Dec. 17, property valued at $480

• 2939 Lakewood Village Drive, residential, Matthew Jernigan, 1:30 p.m., Dec. 20, property valued at $800.

72117

• 4306 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Holiday Inn Express, 7:55 p.m., Dec. 18, property valued at $200.

72118

• 5716 Camp Robinson Road, Robbie Farrar, 2:47 p.m., Dec. 16, property value unknown.

• 720 W. 41 St., residential, Lisa Morse, 10:15 p.m., Dec. 20, property valued at $337.