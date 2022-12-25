BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVOCACY

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced that Bryan Pistole has been promoted to director of public relations.

BANKING

Bank OZK has hired Jordan Waldrep as chief investment officer, Trust and Wealth.

COMMERCE

The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Jordan Ester as its director of development.

INVESTMENT

Arvest Wealth Management said Tabi Lipscomb has been named president/ chief executive officer of Arvest Bank-Trust, effective Jan. 1.

MARKETING

Clay Fisher has been named chief marketing officer of Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings.

MEDICAL

Fen Xia, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology.

Baptist Health has promoted longtime nursing leader Kelley Hamby to a newly created position, system chief nursing officer.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.