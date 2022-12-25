Chamber Singers herald ‘An English Christmas’





There were joyful sounds in the Old State House Museum on Dec. 9 when the Arkansas Chamber Singers presented "An English Christmas."

Santa, played by bass singer Bob Stobaugh, greeted ticketholders as they entered the museum, posing for pictures under the Christmas tree.

Gabriel Statom, author of "Practice for Heaven," was guest conductor. Statom has directed choir concerts in Argentina, Italy, Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom, as well as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Piccolo Spoleto Festival in Charleston, S.C.

Robert Lindley accompanied the Arkansas Chamber Singers, who began the concert with John Gardiner's "Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day" and concluded with Handel's "Joy to the World."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



