Education notebook: Charter renewal backed by panel

Charter renewal backed by panel

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel has recommended that the state charter issued to ScholarMade Achievement Place, a Little Rock based open-enrollment charter school in Little Rock, be renewed for seven-years.

The panel's recommendations on the charter renewal will now go to the Arkansas Board of Education for final action.

ScholarMade serves grades kindergarten through nine. It has a current enrollment cap of 520 pupils.

Alliance promotes scholarship plan

The Reform Alliance of Arkansas is promoting the state's Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids program that enables an individual to receive a tax credit for a contribution to education scholarships.

Individuals or businesses that pay income taxes in Arkansas can claim a state tax credit for up to 100% of their annual income tax liability by donating to scholarship granting organizations, like The Reform Alliance.

The donations will fund scholarships for kindergarten through 12th grade students to attend qualified private schools.

The Reform Alliance is an approved scholarship granting organization and can accept a contribution to use it to help disadvantaged children access educational resources.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3C0BWWG.