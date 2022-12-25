Sections
HIGH TEA

Children, parents delight in ‘Land of Sweets’ event

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:19 a.m.
Corrie Jarvis and Penelope Chang with a ballerina on 12/11/2022 at the Robinson Center for Ballet Arkansas Sugar Plum Tea (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


The Sugarplum Fairy, the Nutcracker and the Mouse King were all there to greet the guests as they arrived for a Land of the Sweets Tea on Dec. 11 at Robinson Center Performance Hall. The annual event by Ballet Arkansas gives children and their families a chance to mingle with the dancers from the holiday performance of "The Nutcracker Spectacular."

Guests enjoyed a selection of sweets including cheesecake bites, tarts, brownies, chicken salad bites and sausage rolls with tea and juice at tables with white cloths and festive centerpieces.

Afterward, cast members escorted guests to the theater were they enjoyed seeing some of the dances from the Ballet. Lastly, the children were invited on stage to listen to the Sugar Plum Fairy read the story of the Nutcracker.

The Ballet Arkansas' next performance will be "Sleeping Beauty" in February.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: Children, parents delight in ‘Land of Sweets’ event

