Christmas wish list with good tidings for all

'Tis the season to be jolly and what better way than to share.

This is the annual Christmas wish list and we are starting at the top, at least in Arkansas:

For Governor Asa Hutchison a simple question, are we talking President of the United States or President of the University of Arkansas System?

Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, the continued luxury of having an accomplished and former governor just a phone call away and feel free to call him Dad.

Hunter Yurachek, University of Arkansas vice chancellor and athletic director, that the University of Texas accepts Chris Beard's fiancee's statement that Beard was acting in self defense so he doesn't get fired -- because if he does, everyone knows who they will come after.

Eric Musselman, Arkansas' head men's basketball coach and magician at getting and managing great talent, the knowledge he would not look good in burnt orange.

Sam Pittman, Razorback head football coach, four more 4-stars from the transfer portal, hopefully at least half will be defensive backs.

Dave Van Horn, UA's head baseball coach, that all the fans will be realistic in their expectations because no one makes the College World Series every year.

Jeff Purinton, Arkansas State's vice chancellor and athletic director, continued success at mending fences. He couldn't have known how much fixing there would be when he arrived, but he hit the ground running and hasn't looked back.

George Lee, Arkansas-Little Rock's athletic director, a sellout at a basketball game. Doesn't matter if it is men or women, just some cash-register-ringing attendance.

Joe Foley, UALR's women's head coach, you have the court named after you, one of only four women's coaches in the country who have had that honor, all wins March 1-4.

Darrell Walker, UALR men's head coach, like all mid-level programs, you are feeling the portal squeeze. So may the tide turn and you land a couple of players, and also that your team continues to improve with each game.

Brad Teague, Central Arkansas' athletic director, is apparently facing a huge challenge as the ASUN is in talks with the WAC about merging with plans to move football to the FBS level. So for him, lots of support.

Chris Robinson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff's athletic director, in your 18 months you have proven to be an administrator with vision and passion for your alma mater. For him continued support, especially from former Golden Lions.

Robert Lewis, former lead pastor at Fellowship Bible Church, continue success with his new venture, ModernMan.com, a free site that helps men be better fathers and men after just seven lessons by some of the country's great communicators.

Chuck Monan and John Phillips, pastors of Pinnacle Church of Christ, an early move into their new building.

Keith Jackson, founder of Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids, continued success in a ministry that makes a big difference in lives of countless people.

Joe Kleine, Corky's dishwasher and former Razorback and NBA player, more SEC Network broadcasts. You are a natural.

David Bazzel, Roger Scott, Justin Moore and R.J. Hawk, the Morning Mayhem crew on 103.7 The Buzz, who put up with me for an hour every Monday, more No. 1 ratings.

My friends, a thank you for always being there.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff, who produce one of the great sports sections in the country, happiness in knowing you are getting a well-done every day.

Special shoutout to Tom Murphy and Bob Holt, who bring insight and fresh news to Razorbacks fans all over the state and they do it almost every day.

Merry Christmas.