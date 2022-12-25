Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Club news: Civil War, Perfect Harmony women’s barbershop chorus

Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 held its 2022 Drug Awareness Poster Contest in November. There were seven school districts that were involved. Students from third through fifth grades were eligible to participate. Victory Lee, a fourth grader from J.B. Hunt Elementary School in Springdale, was the winner. She was awarded a certificate and a check for $100. It was presented to her by Kim McGaughey, Drug Awareness chairperson from the lodge. Victory’s poster went on to state competition. (Courtesy Photo)

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Whole Hog Cafe. 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal. The SUV is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or government officials who served between 1861-65.

Associate memberships are available. Membership is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus will be on a holiday break until Jan. 9. There will not be practice on Jan. 16. Practice will resume again from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 through March 13 at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The chorus will return to its regular schedule of 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 13.

Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Print Headline: Club news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT