Club news: Civil War, Perfect Harmony women’s barbershop chorus

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Whole Hog Cafe. 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal. The SUV is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or government officials who served between 1861-65.

Associate memberships are available. Membership is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus will be on a holiday break until Jan. 9. There will not be practice on Jan. 16. Practice will resume again from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 through March 13 at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The chorus will return to its regular schedule of 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 13.

Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.