Collaboration would bring Crystal Bridges art to Northwest Arkansas National Airport terminal gallery

HIGHFILL -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Northwest Arkansas National Airport are partnering on a plan to bring art to a gallery in the terminal to enhance the sense of place.

Blake Woolsey, who represents Fayetteville on the airport board, said the move is an opportunity for the airport to provide a unique amenity and to make visitors aware of the museum and what it offers.

"We're going to have to learn through this together as we move forward because this is very unique, having this incredible art that they are going to curate and display in this space," Woolsey said. "We want to discover this together if we can and make it work because it would be really something unbelievably special to have in our airport because of art being so important in our region."

The gallery would occupy about 700 square feet on the secure side of the airport terminal, which is currently vacant. The gallery could open by late 2023.

The airport would be responsible for the original construction costs as well as ongoing curating costs and security monitoring, under an agreement being worked out between airport staff and Crystal Bridges officials. Crystal Bridges would provide the artwork from its collection and the curatorial services, along with interpretive elements.

Initial construction costs are estimated at $131,000 to $168,000, and ongoing curatorial costs are estimated at $100,000 a year. Three designs are being considered.

Only a handful of airports around the country have art galleries with changing exhibitions, according to Robin Groesbeck, director of exhibitions and interpretive presentations with Crystal Bridges.

"What we're envisioning is two times a year, we would refresh the space with a whole new exhibition, and that would be exciting for frequent flyers, but also if you're just visiting for the first time, that would be great, too," Groesbeck said.

Museum officials also see the partnership as an extension of their mission to make American art accessible to all, Groesbeck said. It also gives them the opportunity to engage with visitors who may not already know about Crystal Bridges or have not planned to visit.

Airport officials are still working out whether they'll need more insurance. The area would be under constant video monitoring.

The airport terminal is named after Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who established Crystal Bridges.