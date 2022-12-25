Collector Brenda Nemec shares Christmas table, decor

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it. "My Favorite Things" invites Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that brings them joy -- and in the case of Brenda Mashburn Nemec, a lot of that joy centers around Christmas.

Arkansas Public Theatre audiences know Nemec from her recent appearance as the mayor's wife, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, in "The Music Man." But she's more often backstage, directing shows like "Almost, Maine" and the next APT musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," coming in February. Outside the theater, she has been a nurse for more than 30 years, currently working at Hedberg Allergy, and has been married to husband Jason -- Mayor Shinn in the recent "Music Man" -- for almost 15 years. Between them, they have four children and eight grandchildren.

"My dad and stepmother started my Spode Christmas Tree dishes many years ago," Nemec says. "Jason continues to pick up pieces here and there for me. I have had different Christmas trees for the middle of the table but really amped them up when Jason and I got married in 2008. He is so good to put up with my collections! I sometimes change the napkins and placemats, and the tablecloth is new this year. I hope to someday have a set of gold-colored flatware to use with this table. Friends and family have all contributed to the Christmas trees!"

So have a seat at the Nemecs' Christmas table and enjoy!

What do you collect? Dishes, pigs, cardinals, snowmen, Christmas trees.

What appeals to you about these items? I am very sentimental about things and love all the things from friends and family. Snowmen and pigs make me smile! Jason is a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, so that is why we have cardinals. Dishes remind me of family dinners and family members that are no longer with us. Dishes make me happy!

What's the most expensive item in the collection? I don't even know the value of most of our stuff.

Where do you find most of the items in your collection? Flea markets? Thrift stores? Estate sales? All of the above and from friends and family.

Is there "one that got away" – i.e., one you passed up and regretted not buying? Not really. I did have a small meltdown in 2021 when Silver Dollar City didn't have any hand-blown glass snowmen!

Is your collection finished, or ongoing? If ongoing, will it ever be finished? It will never be finished!!

Is there a white whale you're after? Not really. I have slowed down some with our collections. It has to be special or different for me to buy it most of the time. I do still want a set of blue and white dishes!

What do people say about your collection? Some love them; some think I am crazy. Most people really like my tablescapes.

Will you ever run out of room for your collection and, if so, do you have a plan in that event? I am already out of room. I wish I had a plan!

