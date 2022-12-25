Companies look at 4-day weeks for employees

Video game makers in Kentucky are toiling four days a week on a new title based on the classic slasher movie "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

The twist? Workers making the horror game are being paid the same salaries they were once paid for working five days a week.

As disruptions to standard workplace practices caused by the pandemic continue to ripple through the economy, some companies are adopting 32-hour workweeks at formerly 40-hour pay that effectively make every Friday a paid holiday.

The shortened week has been a winner for Gun Interactive, Chief Executive Officer Wes Keltner said, as employees stay focused to complete their tasks on time and return to the office on Monday with a full head of creative steam because they've had sufficient downtime.

"You have a finite well of creativity in your body. When it's tapped, it's tapped," he said. "After that you do subpar work."

A four-day workweek at five-day pay sounds exotic, because so far it is. Few companies have formally adopted the practice, but it's on the menu for some as employers cast about for ways to set up hybrid work schedules that will appeal to pandemic-weary workers they want back in the office or, at least, fully engaged in their jobs.

Many white-collar companies are already partaking in what look like four-day weeks, even if bosses are expecting workers to put in 40 hours of work at times of their choosing. Fewer than 20% of U.S. workers come to the office on Fridays these days, said Mark Grinis, leader of consulting service EY's real estate practice in the Americas.

"You are already edging toward a vacancy on Fridays," he said. "It's not a big leap" to block them off the work calendar.

More than 20% of companies are already implementing some version of a four-day workweek, while another 46% are planning or considering the shorter week, EY reported after a November survey.

EY didn't attempt to break out which companies are committed to 40-hour pay for 32 hours of work, and the number of such companies still appears to be small. But historic notions about how workers should perform their jobs have been upended before -- and will be again.

The accepted number of hours people should work in a week has evolved over time, with factory laborers in the Industrial Revolution clocking as much as 100 hours a week. Henry Ford popularized the eight-hour day in the 1920s, but 40-hour weeks didn't become the norm until the Great Depression, when the government saw shorter workweeks as a way to spread jobs among more people. That standard has stood strong for over 80 years.

But the pandemic was a strikingly disruptive event that forced companies to find new paths to get their business done and tangibly demonstrated alternatives, workplace experts say.

Covid-19 supercharged use of technological advances made in recent decades that made it possible to work anywhere. Executives knew remote work was feasible, but the pandemic forced them to put it into practice at a wide scale.

Few workers want to go back to office practices built around landlines, typewriters and snail mail that chained people to their company workstations.

"We broke the mold on how it's supposed to work," Grinis said, "and we're not going back."

The government is unlikely to make four-day weeks a rule for employers any time soon. A bill that would have would changed the definition of a workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees stalled in the California Legislature last spring. People who worked more than 32 hours would have received overtime pay.

Opponents said a four-day workweek would stunt job growth in the state and could create untenable conditions for employers. The California Chamber of Commerce included the bill on its "job killer" list, writing that it would significantly increase labor costs, expose employers to litigation and impose requirements that would be "impossible to comply with."

National legislation introduced in Congress last year to mandate overtime after 32 hours of work also failed.

A recent pilot study of four-day weeks for five-day pay unsurprisingly found that workers loved the concept, but also found that many bosses ended up on board too.

In the international study by New Zealand nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, 33 companies with nearly 1,000 workers agreed to a six-month tryout of shortened workweeks.

The study was done through an international collaboration with researchers at Boston College, University College Dublin and Cambridge University. Most of the study participants were in the U.S. and Ireland.

"The companies are extremely pleased with their performance, productivity and overall experience," the report said. They reported that revenue rose over the course of the trial, sick days and absenteeism were down, and resignations fell slightly.

"Stress, burnout, fatigue, and work-family conflict all declined, while physical and mental health, positive affect, work-family and work-life balance, and satisfaction across multiple domains of life increased," the report said.

None of the 27 companies that completed the final survey said they were leaning toward going back to five-day weeks and 18 said they would definitely continue their four-day schedules.

Identities of the participants were not revealed, but three small companies reached by The Times also said their experiments with four-day weeks were successful and that they won't go back to five-day schedules.

"The benefits are significant," Gun Interactive's Keltner said. "I have yet to see a prominent con."

Gun Interactive has been on the program since early 2021, he said. "We haven't looked back since."

Employees work together Monday through Thursday in their office in Lexington. Keltner acknowledges that there is "the occasional Friday when I need a couple of people, but it's rarely a full day's worth of work."

Most Fridays he goes fishing or hiking to unwind, he said.

Young employees at design firm Halftone Digital in Minneapolis like to go out on Thursday nights because they have Fridays off, founder Michael Arney said.

Arney removed Fridays from the company workweek without reducing salaries early this year after he lost a designer to a firm that offered the employee a 50% raise.

"For me, that was really the straw because I thought to myself, I can't afford to compete with that type of salary but what I can compete on is lifestyle and culture."