County deputy receives credentials from DEA

Jefferson County Sheriff's Sgt. Jimmy F. "Bo" Hudson Jr., who was one of two task force officers previously assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Little Rock District Office, was honored with his retired DEA Credentials during a brief ceremony recently at the DEA office.

Hudson was promoted to sergeant by Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and reassigned to the Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division earlier this year, according to a news release.

"It was both an honor and privilege to have served with the many DEA agents and task force officers assigned to the DEA Little Rock Office," said Hudson. "My time at DEA was invaluable and afforded me the opportunity to broaden my knowledge concerning large scale investigations, particularly with regard to the diversion of licit pharmaceutical controlled substances. The presentation of my DEA Task Force Officer credentials will always remind me of the importance of the collaborative partnership that exists between the DEA and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office."

Hudson is a certified law enforcement professional instructor and 27-year law enforcement veteran. He completed law enforcement basic training at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in March of 2000.

From April 2018 through June 2022, Hudson was assigned to the DEA's-LRDO Tactical Diversion Unit, where he and fellow task force officers were charged with investigating, disrupting and dismantling those suspected of violating the Controlled Substances Act or other appropriate federal, state or local statues pertaining to the diversion of licit pharmaceutical controlled substance or listed chemicals.

"When the opportunity to promote Bo presented itself, I was seeking someone with exceptional leadership skills who had a proven record of independent performance of complex tasks requiring developed proficiency and higher responsibility with positive impact," Woods said. "I was seeking someone with integrity, adept at communication and a strong sense of ethics. Bo embodied all of those characteristics and more."

"Like others, Bo's promotion to sergeant represents opportunity, progress and commitment, which all serve as trademarks for the long-term sustainably of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. My hope is that the promotion of Sgt. Hudson and those alike, serve as a motivator for others seeking to expound upon their professional knowledge of public safety and advance their careers. It is my belief that when a law enforcement agency creates an environment that promotes internal fairness and respect, officers are more likely to demonstrate these qualities in their daily interactions with the community," Woods said.

As drug trafficking increased nationwide, the DEA recognized the need for cooperation and coordination of drug enforcement efforts with their state and local counterparts. Among other things, this cooperation provided several advantages to all participating agencies, including DEA's ability to draw on the expertise of state of local law enforcement and share resources, according to the news release.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, provides assistance to federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.

This grant program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy. There are currently 33 HIDTAs, and HIDTA-designated counties are located in 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Jefferson County received its HIDTA distinction in 2007 and committed resources in the form of personnel who they assigned to DEA in an effort to respond to the drug trafficking problem in the area, thereby indicating a determination to respond aggressively to the problem, according to the release.