Decisions awaiting school’s planners

One of the decisions to be made is what to do with the pond.

The Little Rock School District's second new high school building in a decade is in the planning stages in regard to its academic programming and physical attributes.

The new West High School building is scheduled to open for the 2025-26 school year on land with a small lake that is to the immediate east of Pinnacle View Middle School, 5619 Ranch Drive, in the northwest part of the district.

The new high school building is one of the projects being funded with the proceeds from a Nov. 2, 2021, voter-approved 12.4-mill property tax rate extension.

Other district projects similarly funded are the construction -- now underway -- of the new Dr. Marian G. Lacey Academy for kindergarten-through-eighth grades on Geyer Springs Road and the replacement of decades-old portable classrooms with permanent classrooms at the historic Central High.

Preliminary plans for West High call for a three-story building with an arena and performing arts space to serve some 1,200 students, Kevin Yarberry, the district's director of maintenance and operations, said recently. Lewis Architects, Engineers are the designers.

The district-owned land includes a pond that is roughly the size of a football stadium. Some in the district have looked at the pond and see an opportunity for a wetlands study program or for "aqua lab/marine technology" as it is labeled on preliminary building plans.

Others who responded to an initial survey about the school warned that the pond could be a danger and subject the district to liability should there be accidents.

Yarberry said with a laugh that he is not currently in the aqua-lab camp.

"Do I think it would be valuable space for a field house or additional practice field or soccer field? Yes, I do," he said.

"That's where I see the value right now without understanding what the curriculum looks like. I'm not sure how the pond would relate."

Plans are not yet firm, but the new school building is to be a traditional high school that may incorporate the elements of the already existing West High School of Innovation. West High School of Innovation opened in the 2019-20 school year under the direction of the Arkansas Board of Education. That was at a time when the Little Rock district operated under state control.

The School of Innovation offers flexible scheduling with on-site and online instruction that is centered on project-based learning. The school also has two fledgling "career academies" -- one focused on animal and plant systems and advanced professional studies, and the other an academy of digital marketing, design and logistics.

The new high school building is also to house "career academies," which are being established in high schools throughout Pulaski County to provide students with opportunities to learn core academics in the context of particular occupations. Some schools are expected to have wall-to-wall academies, meaning that all students will be enrolled in them. Pocket academies are another option in which students don't have to be part of a career academy but choose that option.

The selection of career academies and whether they will be wall-to-wall or pocket academies are among the decisions to be made for the new high school building.

About 82% of 511 responders to an initial district survey about the new school building indicated a preference for academy themes focused on business and finance, architecture and design, and medical and biotechnology, Shay Loring, the district's director of secondary education, said. Slightly less popular were academies on urban agriculture, digital design, and medical systems and technology.

Within each academy there are multiple career "pathways." Students would choose an academy, then choose a more specific career pathway within the academy and then take at least three courses within the pathway in the time they are in 10th through 12th grades.

Each pathway offers opportunities for students to shadow in different career fields, take tours and serve as job interns, Shameka Montgomery, the district's director of career and technical education, said.

Ninth-graders take a freshman seminar course that introduces them to the academies and pathways.

The West High School of Innovation for grades nine through 12 is now housed in what was a multistory office building that served as the headquarters for a long-gone company that published materials on handcrafts.

With the construction of new school space, the original office building could become home to ninth-graders, Yarberry said.

"It's a logical option to house freshmen in the original building," Yarberry said.

The spaces for freshmen and for the older students could be separated by some shared common areas such as the school cafeteria.

Loring, the district's director of secondary schools, has said that 74% of the respondents to an initial parent survey about the school plans indicated a preference for giving freshman some separation from older students in the high school.

Melissa Gude, the Little Rock district's chief academic officer, highlighted some of the often mentioned preferences expressed by those who responded to the survey:

• Plenty of options for Advanced Placement and pre-Advanced Placement courses as well as languages such as Spanish, Chinese, French and Arabic.

• Art programs and art spaces comparable to athletic spaces.

• Unrivaled sports facilities.

• Personal finance training.

• Ample parking.

• Space for the school to expand or grow.

• A wide variety of safety features including cameras, security staff, safe rooms, controlled entries and a filled-in pond.

• Use of natural light, native plants, walking trails, rooftop gardens.

"Lots of these are being considered" Gude said about the preferences identified in the first October/November survey, particularly the separate space for ninth-graders.

A second survey is available to community members that asks about the academies and the school mascot. Those interested in that survey can access it using the QR code provided on the district's website under the "Latest District News" link to " West High School community update."

Yarberry said he anticipates that there will be decisions made about the West building and a guaranteed maximum price for it established by spring. The district has used $85 million as an estimated cost for the project.