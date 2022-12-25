Elite (Eight) again





FAYETTEVILLE -- From the 1948-49 season when The Associated Press began compiling a college basketball top 20 poll -- expanded to 25 teams in 1989-90 -- through the 2020-21 season, the University of Arkansas had one victory against a No. 1 team in 11 matchups.

Coach Eddie Sutton's Razorbacks beat No. 1 North Carolina, coached by Dean Smith and led by star Michael Jordan, 65-64 in the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Feb. 12, 1984.

The Razorbacks lost their next seven games against No. 1 teams, including to UCLA 89-78 in the 1995 NCAA Tournament championship game, to fall to 1-10.

Then came 2022.

After not beating a No. 1 team for 38 years, the Razorbacks did it twice in 44 days.

First, Arkansas knocked off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Then, the Razorbacks traveled 1,862 miles from Fayetteville to San Francisco, where they beat No. 1 Gonzaga 74-68 in the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinals at Chase Center on March 24.

Arkansas' sweep of two No. 1 teams and ultimate Elite Eight appearance were selected by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff as the state's top sports story of the year.

After Arkansas beat Gonzaga, Coach Eric Musselman went into the stands to hug his family members, including his mother, Kris, who watched him coach the Razorbacks in person for the first time.

"We believed," Musselman said about his Razorbacks being given little chance to beat Gonzaga. "Nobody else did."

Gonzaga was the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed and came into the game as a 91/2-point favorite.

"This is what we dreamed about," said senior All-American guard JD Notae, who led the Razorbacks with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. "This is what we came here to do."

Musselman said the coaching staff made sure the Razorbacks were aware of any slight from every expert who picked against Arkansas.

"Thank you to everybody who said we had no chance," Musselman said.

"Just being the underdog, man, use it to your advantage," said Arkansas senior forward Trey Wade, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. "They never see you coming, and we just came out ... and we got it done."

When Arkansas beat Auburn, a record crowd of 20,327 filled Walton Arena.

After the Razorbacks won, a few thousand fans stormed Nolan Richardson Court to celebrate.

"It was crazy to be a part of that," Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said of being on the court with the mass of fans. "We were talking about it all week that it was going to be crazy after the game, and we couldn't wait to share that experience with each other."

Williams, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds, said the basketball players were among the fans who stormed the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium when Arkansas beat Texas 40-21 during the 2021 football season.

"So we wanted to have our own experience of that," Williams said.

Notae led the Razorbacks with 28 points against Auburn.

"It feels good. We're happy about it," Notae said. "But we knew we could beat them."

Musselman said he was almost at a loss for words to describe the fans and their reaction after the game.

"Kind of speechless about the crowd, to be honest with you," Musselman said. "The student section, insane.

"You can go to college basketball games all over the country. You can go for the next 50 years. There's not going to be a crowd that's better than that.

"There might be crowds close to that, but I doubt it."

Williams' layup -- with an assist from Notae -- tied the game 66-66 with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Auburn point guard Wendell Green missed a three-point attempt with 6 seconds left and Davonte Davis secured the rebound for Arkansas, sending the game to overtime.

Williams hit two free throws to put the Razorbacks ahead for good at 71-70 with 1:52 left.

"We just stayed with it and kept fighting," Notae said. "We knew they were No. 1 for a reason, and we knew we were going to be in a dog fight.

"So we just wanted to continue to scratch and claw, and we pulled it out."

-- Bob Holt

No. 2

HOGS SLIP TO 6-6

On that razor-thin edge that is the demarcation line between wins and losses in the brutal SEC, the Razorbacks tumbled down the "L" path more often than not in close games in 2022.

That's what separated Coach Sam Pittman's third edition of the Razorbacks from his celebrated second season, when Arkansas surprised most analysts with a 9-4 record and four trophy game wins.

Arkansas went 1-4 in games decided by seven points or less during their 6-6 regular season, a contrast to its 2-2 mark in those games the year before.

The Razorbacks dropped two-point games to Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, and at Missouri, and lost a 13-10 game at home to No. 7 LSU without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson. Those were the three regular season trophy games Arkansas claimed in 2021.

A common denominator in those games: Arkansas failed to score a touchdown after reaching the opponents' 3-yard line or closer on at least second down. Had they punched in touchdowns on those drives, or a late two-point conversion in a 21-19 loss to Liberty, the Razorbacks might have duplicated their 8-4 regular season or better.

Pittman, during a press conference to introduce new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and new tight ends coach Morgan Turner, addressed what he thought were the key issues that cost the Hogs in tight games.

"I think, to be honest, our red zone offense," he said. "You can look at those in two of the games. We didn't get the ball in from the 2 twice -- obviously Missouri and LSU.

"I think that you look at our secondary play, certainly it needs to improve a lot. I think we can do that. It was injury-wise and consistency both that we've got to get better there. ... And to be honest with you, obviously, I didn't think that we maintained our strength or we were strong enough."

Pittman fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and his staff the day after a 29-27 loss to Missouri and replaced him with Ben Sowders.

-- Tom Murphy

No. 3

BRYANT, PA KEEP WINNING

Gideon Motes had been the backup for the No. 1-ranked Bryant Hornets all season after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder in early August.

When starter Jordan Walker began the Class 7A state championship game with a turnover that gave Bentonville a 7-0 lead, Motes stepped in and led Bryant to a 36-7 win at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The win marked the fifth Class 7A title in a row for the Hornets, making them the first team in Arkansas history to win five consecutive state titles in the playoff era.

"Last year I said you can't win five if you don't win four, and I said that tongue in cheek, but doggone if we didn't do it again," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "... Five in a row is mind-boggling. I think this is something these young men will remember forever. I know I will remember it forever."

Motes, in his first significant action of the year, finished the game 13 of 22 for 197 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 67 yards.

The following night, Pulaski Academy reached a new milestone. The Bruins defeated Greenwood 42-35 in the Class 6A state championship game.

The win was PA's fourth straight state title victory and its 11th title since 2003. The Bruins' win also came in their first season in 6A, having moved up from Class 5A due to the competitive equity factor.

"It says a lot. Our kids bought in and we were excited [about moving up to 6A]," PA Coach Anthony Lucas said. " We knew we were going into 6A, and we knew about Greenwood, of course, they're the team to beat. Our kids were excited about the challenge."

PA, historically known for its high-octane passing offense, leaned on the rushing duo of running back Kenny Jordan and quarterback Kel Busby to beat Greenwood. They combined for 243 rushing yards and all six of PA's touchdowns.

-- Sam Lane

NO. 4

ANOTHER TRIP TO OMAHA

A season after winning the SEC Baseball Tournament title but losing at Baum-Walker Stadium to North Carolina State in the NCAA Super Regionals, the 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to their 11th College World Series and seventh under Coach Dave Van Horn.

The Razorbacks (48-21, 18-12 SEC) started slowly, finishing 4-2 in the month of February. The Hogs heated up in March and April, going a combined 29-10, including a mid-April sweep of then-No. 15 LSU in Fayetteville and winning two of three games against Ole Miss at the end of the month. A series win over Auburn started May, but the regular season ended by losing two of three games to both then-No. 24 Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Arkansas lost its only two games at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., but was still chosen as the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional. The Hogs won their opening game 7-1 against Grand Canyon, then won two of three against No. 6 overall seed Oklahoma State to win the regional. Catcher Michael Turner was named the regional's Most Valuable Player, while Connor Noland, Jalen Battles, Peyton Stovall and Cayden Wallace made the all-regional team. The Razorbacks then went on to play No. 11 overall seed North Carolina in the super regional, advancing to the College World Series with 4-1 and 4-3 victories.

The Razorbacks began play in Omaha, Neb., with a 17-2 thrashing of No. 2 seed Stanford, but Arkansas lost to Ole Miss 13-5 in a winner's bracket contest. The Razorbacks defeated Auburn 11-1 in an elimination game, then beat Ole Miss 3-2 to set up a winner-take-all bracket final to advance to the College World Series championship, which the Rebels won 2-0 on their way to winning the national championship over Oklahoma.

Second baseman Robert Moore became Arkansas' first-ever winner of the collegiate Gold Glove Award, which is given to the best defensive player at each position nationally. Moore, who was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers, was one of nine Razorbacks selected in the MLB Draft.

-- Todd J. Pearce

No. 5

UA SOFTBALL CONTINUES RISE

Making a super regional wasn't new to the University of Arkansas. After seven previous trips to the NCAA Tournament, the Razorbacks got to the event's second weekend for the first time in 2018. Fast forward to 2021 and Arkansas hosted a super regional for the first time.

Neither time did the Razorbacks win a game -- first swept away by host Oklahoma and then by visiting Arizona.

In 2022, Arkansas got a step closer to another first -- a trip to the Women's College World Series -- by winning the first game of its best-of-three series against eventual national runner-up Texas before ending its season in the super regional round for the second time in as many seasons.

Coach Courtney Deifel's squad finished 48-11 -- the most wins in program history -- with 19 SEC victories, won its first outright conference title and its first-ever conference tournament championship. The Razorbacks' No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament was their highest ever.

"They took a chance on us and they built this," Deifel said of her senior class after their season-ending loss to Texas in late May. "When you're out there and you see the 3,000-plus [fans] and the Hog call, they did that.

"They left us in a really good spot and I'm really proud that I'm their coach."

From an individual perspective, redshirt senior Linnie Malkin moved into the all-time Razorback lead for home runs with 50. Joining her atop the program's career record book were classmates Hannah McEwen (202 runs) and Danielle Gibson (180 RBI).

Pitcher Mary Haff also set career records with 96 wins, 14 saves and 27 shutouts. And Malkin (22), Gibson (20) and Hannah Gammill (18) moved into the Nos. 2 through 4 spots on Arkansas' single-season home run list.

As a team, the Razorbacks' 109 home runs were the most in any season, far surpassing the 95 they hit in 2021.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

No. 6

MUSS GETS NO. 2 CLASS

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman has taken the Hogs' recruiting efforts to another level with the 2022 class featuring three McDonald's All-Americans and being ranked No. 2 nationally.

The No. 2 ranking for an Arkansas basketball class, is the highest ever in the recruiting service era.

Since the McDonald's game started in 1977, the Razorbacks have had 16 signees play in the prestigious event.

Arkansas freshmen Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh played in the 2022 game. In addition to Black, Smith and Walsh, the Hogs inked three other ESPN 4-star and top 100 prospects in the 2022 class.

Prior to 2022, the Hogs only had one year where more than one signee participated in the game.

Former Arkansas greats Lee Mayberry and Todd Day played in the 1988 McDonald's All-American game. Former Hog and the late Ricky Norton was selected to play in 1980 along with Joe Kleine.

Kleine signed with Notre Dame and played one season before transferring to Arkansas after his freshman season.

Smith, Walsh and Black were ESPN 5-star prospects and rated No. 3, No. 11 and No.15 nationally. All three could be classified as the highest rated Arkansas signees ever during the recruiting services era if they were the lone signee.

The previous highest rated Razorback signees were former Little Rock Hall and Arkansas forward Bobby Portis and guard BJ Young of Florissant, Mo. Both were ranked No. 16 in the nation in 2013 and 2011.

-- Richard Davenport

No.7

DRAFTS GOOD TO HOGS

Two of the University of Arkansas' most beloved athletes in the past decade heard their names called to be drafted to play their respective sports.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks of Warren was drafted 18th overall in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in April's NFL Draft.

Burks declared for the draft after the 2021 season and opted not to play in the Outback Bowl. He finished his college career with 2,399 receiving yards and 19 touchdown catches. In 2021, he totaled 1,104 yards and became the fourth Arkansas receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season.

The Titans traded up to get Burks after dealing receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I would say it's a dream come true," Burks told members of the Titans' in-house media. "Words can't describe that phone call."

In June, forward Jaylin Williams, who starred at Fort Smith Northside before spending two seasons at Arkansas, was selected with the 34th pick in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Draft.

Williams was the second Razorback basketball player to be drafted in as many years as Moses Moody (North Little Rock) was a first-round selection by the Golden State Warriors in 2021. Williams helped lead Arkansas back to the Elite Eight where the Razorbacks' run included an upset of top seed and No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in the West Regional

The pick meant Williams, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022, would be close to home. Oklahoma City is 180 miles from Fort Smith.

"It's great," Williams said of being picked by the Thunder. "It means I can still see my family a good amount of time."

-- Jeremy Muck

No. 8

OBU RUNS TABLE ON GAC

There isn't another team in the state that's put together a string of winning runs like Ouachita Baptist has.

The Tigers have finished with a winning record for 14 consecutive seasons – a streak that began in 2008. But the 2022 campaign may have been the best of that bunch, particularly because of what the program had to endure.

OBU lost one of its senior leaders when Clark Yarbrough died suddenly in September but regrouped and honored the Texas native by ripping off on one of the more dominant stretches in Great American Conference history.

Led by running back T.J. Cole, the Tigers finished 11-0 in the regular season and won the GAC title for the sixth time in the league's 11-year history. Of its 11 conference wins, eight were by 22 points or more. OBU eventually lost to perennial NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State in the playoffs, but that did little to dampen the dominance it displayed.

The Tigers won their games by almost 27 points and outgained opponents by nearly 100 yards on average. They also led the conference in a number of categories and ended the year ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (42.6 points/game) and No. 8 in total offense (466.6 yards/game).

Individually, OBU made just as many waves. Cole became the team's first two-time, first-team all-American after setting school single-season records for rushing yards (1,672) and rushing touchdowns (26). The senior, who is also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy for NCAA Division II's Player of the Year, had 10 games with at least 100 yards on the ground and ended his career No. 2 on the Tigers' all-time rushing list.

In all, 18 OBU players were named to all-conference teams, while Coach Todd Knight was chosen as the GAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time. He was tabbed as the American Football Coaches Association's Regional Coach of the Year for the fourth time.

-- Erick Taylor

No. 9

POSTSEASON FOR ARKANSAS SOCCER

Coach Colby Hale's soccer teams have made postseason appearances the norm. In his 11 seasons entering this fall, the University of Arkansas had missed the postseason just three times -- including a run of six straight trips they hoped to extend.

And that the Razorbacks did, reaching the Elite Eight for a second consecutive season.

Arkansas ended the season 13-4-5, winning three NCAA Tournament games at Razorback Field before falling to top-seeded Florida State on the road -- one win shy of a trip to the College Cup. The Razorbacks lost only twice in 10 SEC games and went unbeaten in 11 games in Fayetteville.

"This team overcame a lot this year and went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country for 90 minutes," Hale said following Arkansas' Elite Eight defeat. "We are a mis-hit corner kick away from a Final Four."

Forward Anna Podojil was named a first-team All-SEC honoree after finishing with 8 goals and 6 assists, having played in all 22 of the Razorbacks' games. Also a third-team All-American, Podojil set career-program records with 45 goals and 119 points.

Arkansas also had four All-SEC second-team players in forward Ava Tankersley, midfielder Bea Franklin, defender Ellie Podojil and goalkeeper Grace Barbara.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

No. 10

OAKLAWN SEASON A SMASH

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort extended its schedule to offer five months of live racing at its thoroughbred racetrack in Hot Springs.

The racing schedule for the 2021-22 meet ran from Dec. 2 through May 9. It was the longest since the track opened in 1904 and included a record 66 racing days. Oaklawn President Louis Cella said he was pleased by the result. Expanded casino and sports-book gambling opportunities helped provide for an approximately $50,000 daily increase to the average race-day purses of $700,000 last season.

Oaklawn's longest meets before the new schedule, now in its second season, ran from late January through the first week of May.

On the last day of the 2021-22 season, shortly before Martin Garcia rode 7-year-old Original Intent to his second consecutive win in the traditional season-ending 13/4-mile Trail's End, Cella said Oaklawn's growth had made room for the longer meet.

"Twenty years ago, in January of 2000 when we started Instant Racing, our average daily purse distribution was around 140 some-odd thousand dollars, " Cella said. "Go forward twenty years, and we're pushing 50 million [for the season]. That comes out to over 700,000 a day. That's what our average is, over 700,000 versus 140,000. No other track has done that."

Oaklawn's 2022-23 season, set with 68 days of racing, began on Dec. 9 and will end May 6, with two stakes races, including the $200,000 11/16-mile Arkansas Breeders' Championship, on the day of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville.

-- Pete Perkins





