Engagements





MaryScott Polk, daughter of Mary and Scott Polk of Little Rock, and Logan Timmis, son of Erin and Bill Timmis of Nashville, Tenn., are engaged to wed March 25 at the Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of Laverne Polk of Little Rock, the late Norman Polk, the late Carole Moore and the late H. Kirkland Moore Jr. She received her bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Mississippi and her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She is a lawyer with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings.

He is the grandson of Maureen Conklin of Nashville, John Hayes of Berlin, Pa., Diane and John Timmis of Dunbar, W.Va., and the late Jessie Timmis. He received his bachelors of science degree in natural resources and environmental conservation from Mississippi State University and his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is currently a lawyer with Gill Ragon Owen.



