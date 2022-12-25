Faithful again in Bethlehem for Christmas





The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas, with thousands of visitors descending Saturday upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the pandemic. In the U.S., a wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the country, but Santa Claus was still being tracked.

In Washington, the first family made a holiday weekend visit to Children's National Hospital. Around the world, people celebrated in one fashion or another -- even amid misfortune.

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years covid-19 kept international visitors away.

This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers reported brisk business in the run-up to the holiday. Although the numbers have not reached pre-pandemic levels, the return of tourists has palpably raised spirits.

"We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year," said Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah. "We're celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world."

Throughout the day, hundreds of people strolled through Manger Square for Christmas Eve celebrations. Marching bands pounding on drums and playing bagpipes paraded through the area, and foreign tourists meandered about and snapped selfies with the town's large Christmas tree behind them.

Cool, gray weather, along with an occasional rain shower, did little to dampen spirits, though many people headed indoors to shops and restaurants to warm up.

Daisy Lucas, a 38-year-old Filipina who works in Israel, said it was a dream come true to mark the holiday in such an important place.

"As a Christian walking in the places in the Bible, it's so overwhelming," she said. "This is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, that's one achievement that's on my bucket list."

Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, arrived from Jerusalem through a checkpoint in Israel's West Bank barrier.

"We are living in very difficult challenges," he said, noting the war in Ukraine and a recent wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. "But the message of Christmas is a message of peace."

"It's possible to change things," he said. "We will be very clear in what we have to do and what we have to say in order to preserve the importance of unity and reconciliation among all."

Pizzaballa walked through Manger Square, waving to well-wishers before heading to the Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born. Later, he was to celebrate Midnight Mass.

Hundreds of millions of Christians were ushering in the holiday, wrapping up a tumultuous year characterized by conflict and violence in many parts of the world.

BIDENS VISIT HOSPITAL

In the United States, blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold created mayhem for those traveling for the holiday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, the U.S. military agency known for its playful tradition of tracking Santa as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve, said it didn't expect covid-19 or the rough weather to affect Saint Nick's travels.

"I think Santa will be right at home with the arctic weather that's hitting into the Lower 48," said Lt. Gen. David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska.

In Washington, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Children's National Hospital to visit with patients Friday and read a story.

Sitting in front of a towering Christmas tree, the president helped hold the book while the first lady read "The Snowy Day," an award-winning story about a boy named Peter and his adventures in the snow.

The first lady noted that Washington "had a little, tiny bit of snow" as temperatures plunged. "Did anybody see it?" she asked.

When the story mentioned Peter and snow angels, she asked how many of the patients had ever made them. "I loved to do that," she said.

Afterwards, she said, "Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everybody. Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book."

"That's my job," he said.

Biden and his wife also met in private with pediatric patients and their families. The White House said they also thanked doctors, nurses and staff, including at the hospital's cardiac intensive care unit.

The president told the parents there to "be strong." He said his family has spent a lot of time in children's hospitals too.

"It's gonna be OK," Biden said.

KEEPING LIGHTS ON IN S. AFRICA

In South Africa, Christmas is a start-and-stop affair, with the country's nationwide power cuts hitting just about every aspect of the holiday. Businesses and families are coping with rolling outages as long as 10 hours per day.

"Hold on to your wallets," calls out a customer at Johannesburg's Rosebank mall to rueful chuckles.

A long minute later, the distant hum of a generator can be heard. The lights and music flicker back on and clerks resume ringing up purchases.

The chugging of diesel generators can be heard at stores and restaurants from posh areas to townships. Patrons know to walk far around them to avoid the noxious fumes.

The festive calendar of celebrations with family and friends is now a meticulous dance around the daily schedule of power cuts. Holiday baking and video streaming are planned for when there will be power.

Most South African households now have a ready supply of solar lights, kerosene lamps and candles to keep from being in total darkness.

South Africa's state utility has battled to meet the demand for electricity in the continent's most industrialized economy for more than 10 years, but the problem has become acute this year.

A major problem is that it relies on an array of older coal-fired power plants that experience frequent breakdowns. Adding to the woes is a shortage of skilled technicians and corruption.

At the busy Sandton City mall in Johannesburg, many shoppers watched the clock so they could be home in time to cook while they still had power.

"We have to look at the schedule ... and then we can do everything that needs to be cooked. Or we use a gas stove. And we can lay the table outside, do the candlelights and it's going to be beautiful," said Molalo Mishapo.

Natasha Singh, visiting from Durban, said she was fortunate not to feel the effects of the power cuts because her hotel has generators.

"So we're not feeling it that much ... fortunately for that," she said. "But we ... switch off and switch on about three or four times a day. That's a bit hectic."

Although this has been a challenging year because of rising prices and the power cuts, it's important for people to celebrate being healthy after living through the pandemic, said Cindy Naidoo.

"Coming from covid ... it's a blessing, I think, just to be happy and healthy," she said. "Forget about the lights and just live."

AMONG RUINS IN ISRAEL

In Iqrit, Israel, amid the limestone ruins of homes in a village razed by Israeli forces long ago, a Christmas tree adorned with red and gold baubles went up on a recent evening, watched by a crowd of former residents and their descendants.

Shahnaz Doukhy, her husband and two sons were among about 60 people who attended the tree lighting in the shadow of a roughly 200-year-old church, the only structure left standing after soldiers destroyed the Palestinian Christian village during Christmas 1951.

"It's good for our kids to come and know that this is the land of their ancestors," Doukhy said.

"And for them to continue with their kids," said her husband, Haitham Doukhy. "This is what connects us here, even if the village is no longer here."

The couple put up a tree for the first time last year, hoping to start a tradition for the families of people expelled from Iqrit decades ago, whose attempts to return have been blocked repeatedly by the Israeli government and military.

They come to the church for monthly Mass, Easter, weddings and baptisms, driving from miles away across northern Israel, past Jewish towns that did not exist when Iqrit was a small but thriving village.

"We observe the main stations of our life -- birth, marriage and death," said Shadia Sbeit, whose two children were baptized in the church. "What we miss is the years between."

On Monday, the church will offer a Christmas Mass -- an observance mixed with joy and bitterness given Iqrit's history.

The church, at the top of a hill overlooking agricultural lands and the village cemetery, was founded in the early 1800s by a priest from Syria, who is buried inside. Small imprints of crosses and crescents line the top of its bricks, a nod by its Muslim architect to the closeness of Islam and Christianity.

Iqrit's faithful say the church is about more than religion. It represents feeling at home and a small salve for the pain of displacement, bringing them closer to the stories passed on by their grandparents.

SILENT NIGHT IN UKRAINE

Unlike in previous years, when along with the tens of thousands of bulbs Sophia Square was full of music and cheerful people in Kyiv, Ukraine, now the only noise is the sound of a generator powering the lights of the 40-foot tree. Atop it, there is no star of Bethlehem, but instead a trident, Ukraine's symbol.

In Ukraine, just a year ago, Sophia Square was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise largely dark.

In recent months, Russia has been targeting the energy infrastructure, aiming to cut electricity and heating to Ukrainians as the freezing winter advances. Although the government tries to move as quickly as it can, it's been practically impossible to restore power for every single person in the country, including the more than 3 million residents of the capital.

There are days when streets in Kyiv's downtown have light, but the authorities have imposed some restrictions and scheduled power cuts, meaning there's no traditional gleaming city during the Christmas season.

But even in these gloomy moments, some people have decided to show their determination and rescue whatever they can – like the Christmas tree, still standing proud even if it doesn't have the brightness of recent years.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced the installation of the tree, saying it was going to be named the "Tree of Invincibility."

"We decided that we wouldn't let Russia steal the celebration of Christmas and New Year from our children," he said. The name, he said, was "because we Ukrainians cannot be broken."

In the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, a large Christmas tree has been erected and people come to admire its bright lights and enjoy entertainment, including dancers dressed in the colors of the Russian flag.

"We are grateful that we can see at least something in such times," said Oleh Skakun. "We came here to cheer up a bit, to see the people, the celebration," she added in tears.

Among other cities that decided to install a Christmas tree despite the war is Kharkiv -- but instead of on a square, it was erected inside the main subway station.

Information for this article was contributed by Maya Alleruzzo, Jalal Bwaitel, Darlene Superville, Sebabatso Mosamo, Andrew Meldrum and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press; and by Raja Abdulrahim of The New York Times.

