Fayetteville council tweaks rules for short-term rentals with more changes to be discussed

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council made some more changes to its ordinance regulating short-term rentals and plans to keep the conversation going next year.

Council members on Tuesday voted 7-0 on changes dealing with permitting and fees for short-term rentals. The changes came to the full council from its ordinance review committee.

The council adopted regulations for short-term rentals in April 2021. City code describes them as properties rented out to tenants for fewer than 30 days. The city classifies the rentals as Type I or II.

Type I rentals have a full-time occupant on the premises with a room rented out. Type II rentals have guests most of the year without a full-time occupant.

Owners of short-term rentals must get a business license and building safety inspection to operate legally in the city. Type II rental owners also have to take the additional step of getting a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission.

One of the changes the council approved Tuesday will require only properties within residential zones to get a use permit from the Planning Commission. Those in commercial or mixed-use zones could get a business license without a use permit.

The council also added conditions for the Planning Commission to consider when issuing permits. Conditions include on- and off-street parking capacity, frequency or concentration of other nearby Type II rentals and any prior zoning or city code violations associated with the property or owner.

Council Member Teresa Turk said she wanted to clarify that the prior violations would include both the property and property owner. She said she would submit language for the ordinance review committee to consider at a future meeting. Turk also asked about getting the process for putting short-term rentals on the city's landlord registry more streamlined.

Additionally, fees for short-term rental property owners will increase. The cost for a business license will start at $50 and vary by a few dollars depending on the time of the application. Applying for a conditional use permit will increase from $100 to $200.

The council earlier this month extended the lifespan of the short-term rental ordinance to at least Dec. 31, 2023.

Council Member Mike Wiederkehr had two proposed amendments for the ordinance review committee to consider at a future meeting. One had to do with lowering the total number of short-term rentals allowed in the city. The other would lower the occupancy limit for short-term rental properties.

Council Member Holly Hertzberg said she wanted to discuss the potential changes during an ordinance review committee meeting the last week of January.

In other business, the council voted 7-0 to approve providing $252,745 in American Rescue Plan money as relief to four nonprofits.

The largest amount, $104,936, will go to the Fayetteville Housing Authority's development nonprofit. TriCycle Farms will receive $66,391, while Rockin' Baker Academy will receive $40,988 and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will get $40,428.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker send the city should be able to send checks to the nonprofits within a couple weeks. The money is meant to help the nonprofits recoup financial losses during the pandemic. The nonprofits provided documentation demonstrating the losses, which city staff reviewed, Becker said. The amounts provided will be audited at the end of the year, he said.

The council similarly awarded more than $2 million in federal relief money during its Dec. 6 meeting. The city was awarded a total of about $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Council Member Mark Kinion attended the beginning of Tuesday's meeting online but left before the votes on short-term rentals and the Rescue Plan money were taken.