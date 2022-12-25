First lady opens Governor’s Mansion for tea





It was misty and cool outside the Arkansas Governor's Mansion as first lady Susan Hutchinson welcomed ladies from around the state for the First Lady's Christmas Tea on the morning of Dec. 13.

The halls were decked, with six lighted trees and six heralding angels in the front of the Great Hall.

Guests nibbled smoked turkey, cucumber and dill and smoked salmon and cream cheese finger sandwiches followed by scones, macarons, chocolate dipped strawberries and lemon curd bars.

Former Miss Arkansas Beth Anne Rankin played piano.

Both morning and afternoon Christmas Teas were sold out.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



