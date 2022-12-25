Fort Smith organizations make Christmas preparations for those in need

FORT SMITH -- Several organizations are working to make sure area families have a warm meal and presents under the tree this Christmas.

Riverview Hope Campus and Evangel Temple are hosting Christmas meals this year.

The Hope Campus will hold a brunch from 10 a.m. to noon and a dinner from 4-6 p.m. today, which will be open to the public and Hope Campus residents. The campus is at 301 S. E St.

Chris Joannides, executive director of the Hope Campus, said it served close to 450 meals during Thanksgiving and is expecting to feed a similar crowd for Christmas.

Evangel Temple Assembly of God will host a Christmas meal at noon in the church's gymnasium, 1110 S. 12th St.

Pastor Don Hutchings said the church has done Christmas meals for 33 years and plans to serve a couple hundred homeless and hungry residents.

Capt. Bradley Hargis with Fort Smith's Salvation Army said the group isn't doing a Christmas meal but has a meal starting at 6 p.m. almost every other night for anyone in need of a hot meal. The Salvation Army is at 301 N. Sixth St.

Hargis said the Salvation Army gave out Harps gift cards to each family who participated in the Angel Tree program this year so they could purchase what they needed for Christmas. He said the gifts were distributed Dec. 15 to about 135 local families with 400 children.

The toys and clothing were provided by individuals selecting angel ornaments with Christmas lists at local shopping areas and businesses.

"It went really, really well," Hargis said. "All of the angels that were actually put on the trees were all adopted."

Hargis said the Salvation Army's other holiday program, the Red Kettle Campaign, is about $10,000 short of its $140,000 goal as of Tuesday.

The campaign is the organization's largest fundraiser and helps provide food, shelter and other aid for families, seniors and the homeless.

Hargis said while $10,000 doesn't sound like a lot compared to the overall goal, it could make the difference between feeding 5,000 people over two months.

The bell ringers were scheduled to continue ringing until noon on Christmas Eve at area Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Sam's Club, Harps and Yeager Ace Hardware stores

Hargis said people can also donate online through salvationarmyfs.org.

"We would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," Hargis said. "I know it's been a great season so far. We're really excited about the New Year, and also we would like to thank everybody who has donated to our Red Kettle Campaign. Without community donations, we wouldn't be able to do anything that we do, so we appreciate everybody who has donated and supported our mission this year."