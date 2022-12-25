Group offers Spa City Christmas meal

HOT SPRINGS -- Despite the frigid temperatures that have blanketed the state the past few days, Hot Springs Volunteers and Grace Church will still be hosting a free meal today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hot Springs Farmers & Artisans Market, 121 Orange St.

"Things are looking great," James Whitten, founder of Hot Springs Volunteers, said. "The temperature is going to affect maybe some of their older volunteers, and I've recommended to a few of them, 'Hey, listen, we're gonna have plenty of volunteers; just stay home if you don't want to be out in the cold.'"

Whitten's group joined forces with Grace Church Pastor Lamar Trieschmann for Thanksgiving, and the two decided to work together again for Christmas. Whitten said donations have also come in from businesses to help make this a success.

"We've got donations coming in of a bunch of different foods," Whitten said. "A few different restaurants and places have volunteered to help out and bring some food. We've got a local moving company, Trinity Moving, to move all the tables and chairs for us and help with that."

While the temperatures could keep some people away, Whitten said he hopes to serve 250 meals.

"Everything's gonna go as planned," he said. "We're hoping to feed 250. We'll probably send out at least 150."

The son of a Baptist preacher, Whitten is used to helping feed people on Christmas.

"On Christmas Day and days like that, it'd be the whole day," he said. "You were out there, it was potluck, and you had a couple hundred people out there bringing all these different kinds of food and everything. Kids [were] out there playing everything, and it was a community thing."