Help the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Community Christmas Card program

Today at 1:00 a.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asks readers for donations to support the work of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Community Christmas Card program.

As of Friday, the fund held $11,685.72.

The food bank will receive 100% of the tax-deductible donations.

Names of donors who gave more than $3 by 5 p.m. Tuesday can be seen in today's edition on page 8B.

The newspaper will accept donations until Saturday.

Donations may be made at https://bit.ly/3NU3zFr or mailed to Community Christmas Card, c/o Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, ATTN: Sandy Robinson, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72702.

