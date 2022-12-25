Holiday arrival closes Christmas tree farm

BISMARCK -- Christmas Day means closing up shop until next November for McAlpine Christmas Tree Farm.

The farm is only open to the public between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, but that doesn't mean owners Harold and Bobbie McAlpine don't stay busy throughout the rest of the year.

The Christmas tree farm owners said the trees take about six years to grow.

"You spend more time, more money each year for six years before you ever get paid," Harold McAlpine said of first starting the tree farm. "And that makes it an interesting proposition to get into."

Selling about 1,500 trees per year, Harold McAlpine said he plants around the same number of trees every year. Although, around 40 years ago, when the couple was first starting the farm, they planted around 10,000 trees, Bobbie McAlpine said.

"We bought this land specifically for Christmas trees a little over 40 years ago," Harold McAlpine said.

With a background in forestry and farming, Harold McApline knew starting a Christmas tree farm would be no easy task, but decided to do it anyway.

"I'm a forester with farm background," he said. "And both of those help in dealing with it because you've gotta understand trees and issues with trees, but this is as much of an agriculture situation as it is a forestry situation."

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension State Office "at the time in the early '80s was promoting Christmas tree growing as a potential business for people," he added. "Maybe over-promoted it. A lot of people tried it and didn't do an adequate job of research and had basically failed for one reason or another. Either we were not as smart as those or just hardheaded. We stayed with it."

Although the farm is only open between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, that doesn't mean the couple doesn't work hard on their product throughout the entire year.

"You work all year to sell your crop, like most farmers do, at harvest time, and our harvest time just happens to be based on the holiday," he said.

Six years of growing the trees is not all that goes into getting the trees ready for sale, Harold McAlpine said.

"We plant trees early in the winter or early in the spring, and then you control the weeds, control insects, control fungus diseases throughout the year," he said. "The trees that we sell, most of them are pruned twice a year, so a six-year-old tree that we sell has been pruned 10 times to make it look like it looks."

Harold and Bobbie McAlpine also manage and harvest timberland, he said. However, they still make time for traveling and other things as well, since they are "somewhat retired," he said. The owners hire high school students part-time when it's time to harvest trees.

"A lot of them, it's their first job," Harold McAlpine said. "We're pretty selective, and we're fortunately in an area with kids with a good rural background that have skills other than with their smartphone and the willingness to get out and work, because it's physical work."

There are pros and cons to having a real Christmas tree, of course, but Harold McAlpine said he tells people, "Real trees are for real people, [and] plastic trees are for plastic people."

"You have the experience of taking your family and kids to go and get a tree to begin with, rather than taking something out of a box that came from China or out of the attic," he said. "You've got the smell of it that's important to a lot of people."

The farm has even served multiple generations of families over the years, Bobbie McAlpine said.

"We've had people coming for over 30 years, and, you know, grandma's coming, now kids coming, now grandkids coming," she said.

Although some would argue cutting down a Christmas tree is part of the experience for the customer, McAlpine Christmas Tree Farm serves many customers of different ability levels and will cut trees for those who need help or even those who do not want to cut their own tree, Harold McAlpine said.

"We try to make it a point to cater to whatever people's abilities and desires are," he said.