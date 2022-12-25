• Richard Blaylock of North Carolina's wage and hour division said "protecting our youngest workers continues to be a top priority" as a Chick-fil-A operator was fined $6,450 and ordered to pay $235 in back wages to seven employees who were given chicken vouchers instead of money.

• Rob Ortt, GOP leader in the New York Senate, criticized a Christmastime legislative pay raise of 29% to the highest in the nation at $142,000, declaring in a statement, "Albany's One Party Ruling Class continues to put their own misplaced priorities first."

• Ian Freeman of New Hampshire, a libertarian activist and radio host, was convicted of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange and laundering $10 million in proceeds from romance scams and other internet frauds.

• Steve Gilland, a lieutenant general and superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., said "we will conduct these actions with dignity and respect" as the academy addresses racial injustice, including removing a portrait and a stone bust of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

• Andy Garrett, a Florida biologist, said "we are hopeful but cautiously optimistic that maybe they turned a corner" after manatee research captures showed the animals seem to be weathering a starvation crisis with the help of human-served lettuce banquets.

• Reasa Currier of the animal shelter in Fairfax County, Va., said Kolby, a 20-year-old black female llama, "seemed to enjoy all the attention" after it went rogue, galloped down a parkway and repeatedly evaded capture, but ultimately was caught and returned home.

• Holly, a 3- to 4-month-old mountain lion spotted on the property of a Santa Cruz, Calif., resident and determined to be abandoned and critically ill, was rescued and admitted to intensive care at the zoo in Oakland.

• Harald V, the 85-year-old monarch of Norway, was discharged from an Oslo hospital after being treated for an infection, with the palace proclaiming, "The king is on the road to recovery, but will take it easy for a few days."