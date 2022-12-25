Jolly ol’ breakfast





The Grand Hall was decked for Christmas at the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 10 when families came to visit and enjoy Breakfast with Santa.

Guests dressed in their holiday finery were greeted by first lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson as they made their way to the Hall where the festivities took place. Tables covered in red brocade were centered with gold tiered platters holding pastries.

The morning included a served breakfast, a program with Santa and a chance to visit with the jolly old elf.

The breakfast was hosted by the Governor's Mansion Association, a nonprofit that assists in raising money for improvements and renovations at the Mansion.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



