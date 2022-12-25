King Cotton brings top teams, talent

There haven't been many days over the past two months where Sam Glover doesn't think about the possibilities that await future installments of the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Then again, that's nothing out of the ordinary for the tournament's director.

"Always thinking of ways to make it better, always," Glover said recently during a press event at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. "It's really exciting to continue the tradition of this event. People wait all year for this, it's a time-honored tradition. It's one of the things that people look forward to during the holiday season ... coming together to see some exciting high school basketball."

Huge crowds are expected to filter through the doors of the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Tuesday-Thursday for the latest edition of a tournament that's trying to regain its status as the nation's top high school holiday tournament.

During its heyday, the showcase, which was founded in 1982 and was the first of its kind to cover team expenses, regularly brought in top-tier teams and sought-after players nationwide, from Naismith Hall of Famer Jason Kidd to former Arkansas Razorback players Corliss Williamson, Joe Johnson, Kareem Reid and the late Ron Huery.

The event was ended in 1999, mostly because of a dip in overall attendance. But since it was resuscitated in 2018, a who's who of schools have participated. But this year's crop of teams and student athleties might be better than any the King Cotton has had in quite some time.

Teams from eight states as well as the District of Columbia make up an impressive batch, led by nationally renowned programs McEachern, Ga., Newton, Ga., St. John Bosco of Bellewood, Calif., and Beaumont (Texas) United.

What may be even more impressive is the fact that several Power 5-caliber player will be on display, including ESPN's No. 23 senior in Stephon Castle of Newton, the No. 9-ranked junior in McEachern's Airius Bailey and the No. 9-ranked sophomore in Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco.

But the four teams from Arkansas -- Jonesboro, Mills, Pine Bluff and White Hall -- aren't expected to take a back seat, featuring some stout talent on their rosters as well, including Jonesboro's Isaac Harrell and Phillip Tillman; Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield and Jordon Harris, White Hall's Keaton Stone and Jai'Chaunn Hayes; and Mills' Q.J. King and Keaton Cross.

"The King Cotton was a great opportunity for us last year, being the first year White Hall played in it," White Hall Coach Josh Hayes said. "It was good for us, we took a lot of bumps and bruises, but we learned where we are. I'm excited to bring this crew back with some experience, and I'm excited for us to get some exposure. Hopefully, we can go out there, compete and get us a couple of wins."

Competing has been at the forefront for the Bulldogs, who are playing well behind Jai'Chaunn Hayes. The sophomore has been on a huge scoring spree during the first half of the season and is averaging just over 30 points per game. He recently put together a streak where he scored at least 40 points four times during a nine-game span.

"He had a good King Cotton last year," Josh Hayes said of his son. "I think he was named second-team all tournament. For everything he's been doing lately, hopefully this opportunity will allow him to see where he measures up, see what we need to work on, see where we are and kind of move from there."

Glover said believes state standouts like Hayes will more than hold their own.

"We have over 22 top-rated players coming, including multiple players in the top 10 across the country," he explained. "But it's super important for [in-state players] to showcase their talent against some of the nation's best. Sometimes there are hidden gems here in Arkansas, and when you're able to bring them to this stage, you may have the No. 1 player in the country playing.

"But then you have this kid that may be virtually unknown and they play really well, like a Courtney Crutchfield, a Q.J. King or a [Jai'Chaunn] Hayes. ... When you give those kids an opportunity to be seen, then they can be offered a scholarship and maybe go to a Power 5 and move on towards the NBA as well."

Outside of the talented rosters that'll be present in both the King and Creed brackets, Glover also sees the King Cotton as a chance to display all of the positives his hometown has to offer.

"It gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have in our city," he said. "Pine Bluff is a wonderful city, and we are working to become that destination city that people want to come to. When you have an event like the King Cotton Holiday Classic and again, you bring in those people from across the country, they are able to see the beauty that is Pine Bluff in the Pine Bluff Convention Center and the excellence that we put the tournament on.

"They're able to see there are great things happening, and they're able to see how we showcase the athletes that are in Arkansas. That's really a positive thing for us.