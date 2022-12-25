King Cotton capsules

King Cotton Classic team capsules

JONESBORO GOLDEN HURRICANE

COACH Wes Swift

RECORD 10-1

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Isaac Harrell (6-8, Sr.), Phillip Tillman (6-0, Sr.), Deion Buford-Wesson (6-0, Sr.), Devarius Montgomery (6-5, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Golden Hurricane have captured the past two Class 5A state championship and won their past eight games. ... Swift, who also led Hughes and Lonoke to titles before capturing five at Jonesboro, has won 317 games with the Golden Hurricane. ... Harrell has signed with Elon. ... Jonesboro has beaten both Pine Bluff and Mills already this season.

MILLS COMETS

COACH Raymond Cooper

RECORD 5-6

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Q.J. King (5-9, Sr.), Keaton Cross (6-2, Sr.), Jaylon Ento (6-3, Jr.), Allen Dixon (6-0, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Comets have played with several of their starters out this season but may soon be a full strength. ... King is receiving heavy interest from a number of college football programs after accounting for 1,311 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Cooper, who's in his 10th season at the helm, guided Mills to state championships in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

PINE BLUFF ZEBRAS

COACH Billy Dixon

RECORD 7-5

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Courtney Crutchfield (6-3, Jr.), Jordon Harris (6-6, Sr.), X'Zaevion Barnett (6-2, Sr.), Deriyon Graydon (6-6, So.)

NOTEWORTHY Harris averages a double figures in both points and rebounds but recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at Missouri. ... Crutchfield has had several high-scoring games this season, including a 38-point outing against Fort Smith Northside. ... Pine Bluff went 1-2 in last year's event, losing to Cane Ridge, Tenn. and Raymond, Miss., but the Zebras beat Calvary Baptist, La.

WHITE HALL BULLDOGS

COACH Josh Hayes

RECORD 9-4

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Jai'Chaunn Hayes (6-7, So.), Randy Emerson (6-6, Jr.), Keaton Stone (6-3, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY White Hall has already eclipsed last season's win total of eight. ... Jai'Chaunn Hayes already has offers from Mississippi and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but that list is expected to increase tremendously over the next several months. ... The Bulldogs haven't lost since Dec. 3 when Russellville held on for a 63-57 win.

GRISSOM (ALA.) TIGERS

COACH Jack Doss

RECORD 13-3

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH R.J. Johnson (6-3, Sr.), Brendan Martin (6-6, Jr.), Justin McCall (6-3, Jr.)

NOTEWORTHY An eight-game winning streak will accompany the Tigers when they open up play Tuesday. ... Doss, who's won an Alabama record 10 high school state championships, retired in 2017 after leading Mae Jemison to a title in its first year of existence, but he returned in 2020 to coach Grissom. ... Johnson, an Alabama commit, averaged nearly 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season.

BEAUMONT (TEXAS) UNITED TIMBERWOLVES

COACH David Green

RECORD 14-1

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Wesley Yates (6-3, Sr.), Trealyn Porchia (6-6, Sr.), Clarence Payia (6-5, Jr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Timberwolves finished runner-up to North Little Rock in the King Bracket last year. ... United, which has won 13 straight games, has already defeated a team that's at the tournament. The Timberwolves won at Silsbee 93-63 on Dec. 6. ... Yates, the No. 37-ranked senior according to ESPN, has committed to Washington.

ELKINS (TEXAS) KNIGHTS

COACH Albert Thomas

RECORD 11-4

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Jae'Coby Osborne (6-5, Jr.), Christopher Barnett (6-5, Sr.), Todd Woods (5-11, Jr.)

NOTEWORTHY Elkins has scored 50 points or less just three times this season, but the Knights won one of those when they beat Fort Bend Bush 49-47. ... Thomas has spent 18 seasons as head coach at Elkins. ... The Knights also played at the King Cotton in 1998 when they took down a Little Rock Central squad led by former Arkansas Razorback and NBA player Joe Johnson.

SILSBEE (TEXAS) TIGERS

COACH Joe Sigler

RECORD 8-11

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Jared Harris (6-2, Jr.), Dre'lon Miller (6-2, Jr.),

NOTEWORTHY Sigler reached a milestone earlier this month when he picked up his 800th career victory. ... The Tigers have won three of their past five games, including a 65-62 decision over Fort Bend Bush behind 22 points from Harris. ... Miller is a key contributor, but the junior is getting a lot of attention on the football field with numerous NCAA Division I offers.

GREENFOREST (GA.) ACADEMY EAGLES

COACH Rory Griffin

RECORD 4-4

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH D.K. Manyiel (7-0, Sr.), Isaiah Lloyd (6-2, Sr.), Gai Chol-Atem (7-0, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Eagles are stacked in the front court -- literally with its two seven-footers on the block. ... Manyiel has already committed to Georgia State while Chol-Atem is heading to Mississippi State. ... The Eagles won Private A state titles in three of the past seven seasons (2013, 2016, 2017, 2022). They also won championships in 2013 and were runner-up in 2020 and 2015.

McEACHERN (GA.) INDIANS

COACH Tremayne Anchrum

RECORD 8-4

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Airious Bailey (6-10, Jr.), Jamichael Davis (6-3, Sr.), J.D. Palm (6-9, So.), Jalen Hillard (6-5, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Indians may be the deepest team in the field, led by Bailey. The 5-star junior has offers from schools such as Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee. ... Davis also recently committed to Rutgers. In fact, all five starters have offers on the table. ... McEachern beat in-state rival Newton 58-52 in November. The two could meet again in the bracket finals.

NEWTON (GA.) RAMS

COACH Charlemagne Gibbons

RECORD 6-4

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Jakai Newton (6-4, Sr.), Stephon Castle (6-7, Sr.), Jabez Jenkins (6-3, Jr.), Marcus Whitlock (6-2, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The have played a tough schedule, including losses to the top two ranked teams in Texas -- Duncanville and Lake Highlands -- by a total of 12 points. ... Newton is still recovering from a knee injury, but the Rams have more than enough to compensate on their roster. ... Castle, a Connecticut commit, averaged seven assists during last week's City of Palms Classic in Florida. ...

ARLINGTON (VA.) BISHOP O'CONNELL KNIGHTS

COACH Joe Wooten

RECORD 4-4

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Adam Oumiddoch (6-5, Fr.), Jadyn Harris (6-7, Jr.), Quincy Wadley (6-4, Fr.)

NOTEWORTHY Harris has been offered a scholarship from a host of programs, including Missouri, North Carolina State, and Texas A&M. ... Wootten, who's won five state titles in Virginia, is closing in on 500 career victories in 24 years. ... The Knights finished 1-3 at the prestigious Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

SIDWELL FRIENDS (D.C.) QUAKERS

COACH Eric Singletary

RECORD 8-1

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Caleb Williams (6-7, Jr.), Jalen Rougler-Roane (6-5, So.), Caleb Gillus (6-0, So.), Acaden Lewis (6-3, So.)

NOTEWORTHY The Quakers have won four consecutive games since losing to Roman (Pa.) Catholic on Dec. 9 and recently finished third in the Nike Tournament of Champions. ... Sidwell Friends finished 29-2 last season, with its two losses coming to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) and Calvary (Fla.) Christian. ... Williams has offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Villanova and Virginia just to name a few.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (CALIF.) BRAVES

COACH Matt Dunn

RECORD 12-1

BRACKET King

PLAYERS TO WATCH Jack Turner (6-4, Jr.), Kade Bonam (6-7, So.), Elzie Harrington (6-4, So.)

NOTEWORTHY Harrington is one of the more complete sophomore combo guards in the nation and is rated a 5-star player by ESPN, He holds an offer from UCLA. ... The Braves won their first 12 games of the season before dropping a 60-57 decision to West Linn, Ore., in the final of the Capitol City Classic in Oregon. ... Turner was recruited by a host of schools but ultimately committed to Loyola-Chicago in October.

BROOKLYN (N.Y.) SOUTH SHORE VIKINGS

COACH Shawn Mark

RECORD 6-2

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Kyrone Alexander (6-5, Sr.), Jalen O'brian (6-6, Sr.), Jarrett Dingle (6-2, Sr.), Keishawn Morris (6-1, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Vikings are coming off their biggest victory to date when they knocked off national powerhouse and No. 12-ranked Wasatch (Utah) Academy 66-63 on Dec. 19, in overtime. ... Alexander received an offer from Lehigh earlier in the fall. ... O'brian may be the most active frontcourt player in the tournament.

WINDERMERE (FLA.) WOLVERINES

COACH Mark Griseck

RECORD 7-2

BRACKET Creed

PLAYERS TO WATCH Isaiah Dorceus (6-1, Sr.), Ta'Veon Jones (5-7, Jr.), Cole White (6-7, Sr.)

NOTEWORTHY The Wolverines have regrouped nicely after 5-star forward and Duke signee Sean Stewart transferred to Montverde (Fla.) Academy during the offseason. ... Griseck has won more than 400 games during his lengthy high school coaching career. ... Dorceus has committed to St. Thomas University in Florida.