Ma Hunnicutt’s love

In the late ’50s and early ’60s we traveled from Camden to the C.C. Hunnicutts (my grandparents) for Christmas. My grandfather had been superintendent of schools in Cotton Plant and then Bald Knob, and my grandmother Addie B. Hunnicutt had been principal. Unusual for a woman at that time. In retirement they had built a small motel featuring six cabins on the highway as you came into town. And their home was right next door.

The centerpiece of these Christmases was the food. “Ma” Hunnicutt, my mom and her sisters and my Uncle Doyne’s sweet wife were all fabulous cooks. The table was spread with the standards: turkey and dressing with giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, a ham, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green beans with bacon and a host of desserts including pies with Ma’s incredible pastry. The real tree in the corner had those big colorful bulbs and my favorite, the “bubble lights.” My Uncle Conrad recorded all of these events with a rack of what appeared to be blinding stadium lights attached to his camera. That house was filled with love. I wouldn’t give anything for the memories.

These days some families grow apart. People frequently change jobs and move on. There are ruffled feathers over politics, religion and the like. But for some reason we’ve seemed to have avoided that. Our moms and dads are gone now and my cousins have their own Christmas gatherings with their children and grandchildren. But we still text and occasionally call for a visit. We probably don’t all agree on politics or social issues, but that never comes up. The presence of Ma Hunnicutt’s resounding example of Christ’s unconditional love and forgiveness has kept us all in line. Our warm memories drown out the the negatives.

My wish for everyone this Christmas is for you to find in your heart a path to that same feeling. Let the past be the past and make your Christmas a day of forgiveness and real love. Merry Christmas, Arkansas!

WADE GREEN Camden

Lamp of Christmas

Try to imagine December without Christmas. I’ll admit I was once skeptical of the wisdom of those long-ago church officials who arbitrarily chose to observe the birth of the Christ child in December even though the record indicates it more likely occurred in the springtime.

I have come to realize, though, that if one is going to arbitrarily choose where to place a lamp, you might as well choose the darkest corner. And December is certainly the darkest corner of the year. Even more so in that ancient world lit only by fire. Our Christmas traditions still retain elements, such as the yule log, of pre-Christian folk attempting to alleviate the crushing bleakness of dark December.

Now, some would dim the glow of that dark-corner lamp. They would have the holiday without the holy; the festivities without the meaning; the revelry without the piety; the yule log without the manger; outward happiness without the inner joy that comes with being acquainted with the lamp.

Our traditions may be flawed and tainted with misconceptions, but that is no reason to lay them aside and return to a world where December is nothing but a dark corner of the year, which is what it would be without the lamp of Christmas.

JOHN McPHERSON Searcy

That fortuitous letter

In 1988, our middle child was 7 years old and in the second grade at Seventh Street Elementary School in North Little Rock. A couple of days before Christmas, the North Little Rock Times published some letters to Santa. One of the letters was written in class by our son and sent in by his teacher.

In the letter, Jay said that he wanted a Game Boy. We had never heard of a Game Boy. My husband and I spent the next day frantically searching for one. We got the last one at Toys R Us late in the evening. Jay was overjoyed on Christmas morning to find that Santa had read his letter.

Thank you to Ms. Susan Badgett, Jay’s teacher, for sending those letters and the North Little Rock Times for printing them.

You made a 7-year-old boy (and his parents) very happy.

MAURI DOUGLASS North Little Rock

Joy found in displays

Lovely wife Cindy and I continue a tradition our parents shared with us when we were children—driving around to look at Christmas lights. Even a single strand warms the December chill (and our hearts), no matter how humble the building or tree it adorns.

Our personal light tradition began with a single string of red ones on the balcony of a small apartment 32 years ago. Now, we enjoy our own “Wonderland” of light-wrapped trees and deer from the picture window of our house. But we still love driving around, pointing and clapping for the lights of others like the two little kids who are very much alive inside us this time of year.

Each bulb seems a symbol of hope for the coming new year, another opportunity for someone or our battered world to come out of the darkness and into the light with lessons learned and a chance for a better future.

Thank you to everyone who has lit up Christmas and shared a touch of beauty and hope for the rest of us!

STEVE TAYLOR Little Rock

Holiday without them

For the first time in my life, 64 years, this year I will be spending Christmas without my parents. My 95-year-old mother passed away this past Oct. 21. My father passed away at age 94 on Feb. 14, 2020. As an only child, I was doing my best to see to my mother with advanced dementia in a manner she deserved, having selflessly seen to my father in 72 years of marriage and to me as I grew into an adult. As hard as it was when my father was alive, trying to see to them both, it didn’t come close to trying to take care of Mom these past 2½ years.

Christmas this year will be tough; I feel so alone, even though I have had wonderful family and friends supporting me. After all, I am an “orphan” now. What I want this year is to “pay homage” to both of my Greatest Generation parents, honor them for all their sacrifices during the Great Depression and World War II, and for building the country afterward. I want to carry their values, morals and traditions into the future, with the hopes that this can unify and better our country.

I love and miss you, Mom and Dad.

JENNIFER JACKS SHREVE Fayetteville