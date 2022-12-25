Little Rock shoppers browse for last-minute gifts





Twelve hours before the arrival of another Christmas, business was brisk at the Box Turtle.

At that moment, the three-story house turned boutique on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock was fielding a steady stream of customers.

As songs like "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Last Christmas" played on a speaker, between 10 and 15 Christmas Eve shoppers made their way through the store.

However, that was nothing compared to Friday.

Standing at the front counter, an employee named Mary Claire observed that for two hours the day before, the checkout line stretched to the back of the store.

Saturday's pace and clientele were typical for Christmas Eve.

"Normally, it's boys who forgot who need last-minute gifts," Claire said with a laugh.

Collin Boone, one of the owners, backed up that assessment.

"The last three days, today included, we'll see more guys than the whole rest of the year combined," Boone said.

Those last-minute shoppers include "guys like me," Ralph Sudderth said wryly.

He had just purchased a small piece of framed art for his "bride." The print was cut in the shape of Arkansas and had trees painted on it.

Sudderth hadn't done much holiday shopping.

"I got nervous when the snow and cold weather hit. I said 'I'm quite finished,'" Sudderth said. "So I went to the liquor store [a few doors down] to take care of most of it, and I'm here filling in the blanks for her."

Sudderth, who passes "bottles back and forth" with his family, joked he had a "bigger bill there than here."

Also there shopping for his significant other was Jim Carroll.

"Just wanted to come try to do something local," said Carroll, who has lived in the Hillcrest area for about 20 years.

He had purchased his girlfriend a bath soak and a body scrub.

"She just likes baths. I figured it'd be easy," Carroll said.

The Box Turtle had been recommended to him by his neighbor, Laurel Lawrence. She had accompanied him on his shopping adventure as the self-proclaimed "female representative of the contingency."

With Carroll's mother home with covid, "I'm his adviser," Lawrence said.

Soon, an employee presented Carroll with a white bag filled with black-and-white pinstriped packing paper. The duo then left the store, having to walk by two large dogs, Mashed Potato and Moose, who slept in doggy beds under a table full of merchandise.

Also browsing for knickknacks was Melissa Campbell.

She was there to find stocking stuffers for her 14-year-old son.

"Our [Christmas] list a lot smaller," Campbell said. "We'll just do a Dirty Santa, mainly. Just fun in a group and just some stuff for fun."

The stocking stuffers Campbell left with weren't your usual fare.

Out of a bag she pulled a pair of drumsticks that doubled as pens and an "Earaser."

"You have to see it, it's hilarious," said Campbell.

It was exactly what it sounded like: an eraser shaped like an ear.

One family visiting the store considered last-minute shopping something to look forward to.

It was just one stop for Bill Wilson and his kids, Laura and Reed.

"My kids and I shop for my wife ... we've shopped last minute for her since they were little. It's our tradition," Wilson said. "We enjoy being together [around] this time when it's actually calming down. And if we did it three or four days ago the stores would be packed with lots of people."

They were still figuring out what to get.

Said Wilson, "It's not really sure what we're getting her, as much as the time we put together in figuring it out."





Bill Wilson of Little Rock looks around the toy section at the Box Turtle store Saturday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





