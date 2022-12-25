LIVE! Music: OzMoMu returns to Eureka Springs Jan. 19-23

Lindsay Lou will the headliner at the 2023 Ozark Mountain Music Festival, which returns to the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs Jan. 19-23. She is a renowned singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Michigan, known for her soulful vocals and intricate musicianship. She has released several critically acclaimed albums and has toured extensively across the United States and beyond.

In addition to Lindsay Lou, the festival will also include performances by other top artists in the folk, bluegrass and Americana genres including Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrance, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don & Roy, Astyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, "Icky" Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard, Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerscough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam.

All-access four-day passes start at $85 and are on sale now at www.ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

Divas on Fire at George's

Diva's on Fire with special guests Alyssa Galvan and Amor will perform at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 5:45 p.m. Jan 6. Tickets to the show are $8. The Divas are Diane Rudolph, drums; Alma Blecher, bass; Rachel Fields, vocals/guitar/flute, Dawn Cate, vocals; Tori Rudolph, vocals and Lectric Liz Lottmann, vocals. More information on this show is available at facebook.com/divasonfire.

BENTONVILLE

• Landon Cube performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 30; Foggy Bobcat, Cole Birmingham Band, Sarah Loethen Band, Bootleg Royale, Slick City and Bootleg Royale play starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher's Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m Dec. 26; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m Dec. 29; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Joe Hewitt plays at 7 p.m Jan. 6; Dominic Bryan Roy performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 7; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; The Bison perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; Red Oak Ruse with Ben Diesel and The Starts Go Out begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 7; The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Dane Ervin plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30; Vittles & Fiddles New Year's Eve featuring The Mountain Gypsies will be from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31; Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 28; Meadowlark performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 29; JR Neal performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Jeremy Stewart plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Cherise Carver plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Lilly Hiatt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6; The 5 Browns perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

• Vintage Pistol will perform at 10 p.m. Dec. 30 ($5) and 31 (free); Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Mighty Pines at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30; Mystic Rhythm Musical Celebration of Life happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Divas on Fire start at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 6; Aaron Kamm & The One Drops play at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7; A Ronnie Hawkins Tribute show with Rd Olsen, Tony Redman, Tina Cossey and others happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Dancing Through the Decades party with Two Story Radio and DJ Zero Cool starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellweather Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign and Kary Middleton perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

FORT SMITH

• Sad Daddy will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Borrowed Money performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 29; a '90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Seven; Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

