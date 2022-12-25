Local notes: Best Friends coat drive, Hope Cancer aid

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Clothing drive

Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas is working with 7Hills Homeless Center to collect new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves, gloves and hats for people in the Northwest Arkansas community who are experiencing homelessness, as well as warm coats or sweaters, blankets and beds for their pets. Through Jan. 31, 7Hills will help distribute these items to the folks and pets who need them.

Donations can be dropped off at Best Friends Lifesaving Center, 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; and 7Hills Day Center, 1832 S. School Ave in Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Information: bestfriends.org/nwa.