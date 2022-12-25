Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

David Arlington Ridgel, 50, of Pine Bluff, and Andria Letoye Butler, 63, of Little Rock, recorded Nov. 21.

Cameron Seth Reynolds, 23, and Madison Olivia Chase, 23, both of Monticello, recorded Dec. 1.

Zackary Richard Lawrence, 29, and Madison Danielle Heflin, 25, both of White Hall, recorded Dec. 9.

Lee Edward Taylor, 82, of Altheimer, and Linda G. Chappell, 82, of England, recorded Nov. 18.

Rivers L. Wells, 24, of White Hall, and Mercy SuLynn Lisemby, 25, of New Edinburg, recorded Nov. 18.

Michael C. Owens, 23, and Glory Danyel Mincy, 21, both of White Hall, recorded Dec. 2.

Trevor Alan Garner, 26, of Pine Bluff, and Jayme Lynn Devers, 24, of Redfield, recorded Nov. 7.

Bernard Anthony, Olayemi Iwegbu, 31, of White Hall, and Justina Dannecer James, 32, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 28.

Drevonte Cortez Rose, 28, and Alicia D. Scott, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 6.

Jaleesa Marie Harroway, 26, and Acquanetta R. Burns, 39, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 1.

Jacob Scott Rawls, 26, of Rison, and Selena Lanora Harris, 22, of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 4.

Matthew Dontrell Gipson, 34, of Star City, and Phaedra J. Martin, 41, of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 2.

Cody Lane West, 27, and Victoria Lynn Severns, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 28.

Austin Dean Hargrove, 22, and Brooke Ashley Furgeson-Runion, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 7.

Shane LaShaun Jackson, 46, of White Hall, and Patricia Rene Brown, 45 ,of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 6.

Dwight Eugene Cameron, 62, and Felicia Annette Faucette, 59, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 8.

Jarius Devonte Marshall, 27, and Jalyssa Ariana Gardner, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 12.

Darryl Franklin Williams, 61, of Fordyce, and Deborah Michelle White, 54, of White Hall, recorded Dec. 19.

George Albert Price, 57, and Yvette Nichelle Hubbard, 55, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 12.

Khaleel Jamal Jones, 24, of Pine Bluff, and La'Dajia Michelle Lawrence, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 15.

Michael Edward Murry, 50, and Amber Jo Elizabeth Webber, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 19.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office.