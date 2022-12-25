Maumelle events center developer responds to project’s critics as vote delayed

MAUMELLE -- Those concerned about an event center coming to the city of Maumelle will have to wait until January to see how the city's Planning Commission votes regarding proposed upgrades to the project.

The vote on changes to the project was moved to January following the decision to cancel the commission's Thursday meeting due to inclement weather.

Maumelle's Director of Planning and Permits Scott Grummer said, "This decision was difficult, but since there was a large public response to the items on this agenda, we did not want the public's ability to attend to be impacted due to the weather."

Support from the public has been divided since the projects' unanimous approval by the Maumelle City Council.

The event center -- which would host weddings and small parties -- is set to be developed on a plot of land in the middle of the Maumelle Country Club.

Project developer Brent Ashcraft is the owner of Northwind Holdings, which bought the land from Summerwood Development in North Little Rock after the area was rezoned for residential use.

Brent and his wife, Lindsey Ashcraft, have partnered with Stephanie Krauser to form KrAsh Events Enterprises LLC – the new legal entity behind the event center project.

One group of residents continues to voice frustrations with the project, citing concerns for the future safety of residents in the area and frustrations with what they characterized as a lack of transparency from those involved with the project.

Ashcraft responded to concerns from community members in a detailed Facebook post on Dec. 1 and in an interview Monday with an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter.

"I have publicly admitted that my approach to the public could have been better with regards to the neighbors on the other side of the Maumelle Country Club property," Ashcraft said.

He added, "I have worked hard recently with residents who are willing to share their concerns with me."

Ashcraft also highlighted that, although he lacked communication with those living on the other side of the club, he has worked hard to let the city "do their thing" and worked with the country club, which is the project's "only true border neighbor."

Another resident from the immediate impact area told an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Tuesday, "It's a commercial event center in a residential area causing traffic issues on streets not designed for the additional traffic."

The resident requested to not be identified.

Ashcraft responded in the Dec. 1 Facebook post to concerns regarding traffic and residents' safety.

"We are negotiating the shared use of Maumelle Country Club's parking lot. There will be some parking on-site at the event center for vendors, family and disabled/ADA," Ashcraft said.

Other residents from the immediate area have noted concerns relating to the noise, lighting and potential for drunk drivers coming out of the event center.

In his response, he added that the event center will be strictly governed by regular city ordinances regarding light and noise regulations -- just as every other business in Maumelle.

In the unanimous vote from January, the event center was approved for 1,200 square-feet of space. The project was also approved for 335 parking spots through a shared-parking agreement with the Maumelle Country Club.

The Planning Commission will vote in January to approve a requested expansion of the project – from 1,200 square-feet to 1,600 square-feet.

Ashcraft said the expansion in space includes warehousing space for tables, chairs and other things outside vendors are responsible for.

As for the changes in parking capacity, he said that the "only new parking" is an estimated "77 +/- spots" on-site at the event center.