• In a courtroom that turned chaotic after a trial that seethed with tension, a Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The attack left her with bullet fragments in her feet, and Lanez's conviction could send him to prison for more than 20 years. Lanez, who was handcuffed and led to jail while wearing a powder pink coat with matching pants, showed no reaction as the verdict was read. But moments later, after the jury was escorted out, his father, Sonstar Peterson, leaped up and shouted, "This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!" as deputies closed in on him. Peterson then pointed to the two prosecutors and yelled, "You two are evil, wicked people! You know exactly what you did!" Deputies wrestled him from the courtroom, where he shouted in the hallway. The jury of seven women and five men had deliberated since Thursday before convicting the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Jurors also agreed there were aggravating factors in the attack, meaning Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he's sentenced Jan 25. Three young children, including Lanez's son, sat in the front row of the courtroom as the verdict was read. A girl cried and was hugged by Lanez's stepmother, who was also tearful before she began shouting along with her husband. Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020. She said the two had gotten into a dispute that grew heated when she started insulting his music. Her lawyer, Alex Spiro, said "the jury got it right" and said he was "thankful there is justice for Meg." Lanez's lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said they were "shocked by the verdict."

• The criminal case against a woman who walked into a Los Angeles police station with two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs days after the singer's dog walker was shot in a robbery has come to an end. Jennifer McBride, 52, pleaded no contest last week to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show. The triggerman, 20-year-old James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to attempted murder this month and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai'Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)



FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, hip-hop superstar and entertainer, but none of those things are enough to shield the 27-year-old from widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol since a 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

