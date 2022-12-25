New Little Rock police chief says priorities are focus on recruiting, community engagement and technology use

LITTLE ROCK -- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott on Wednesday named Health Helton as the city's new chief of police, promoting from the ranks a 26-year veteran of the department who Scott said aligns with his vision for law enforcement and crime reduction in the capital city.

Helton will take command effective immediately. Two city directors, as well as the leaders of both of the department's police unions, whose leaders rarely see eye-to-eye, joined Scott at a news conference at City Hall for the announcement.

Seven months after the resignation of former Chief Keith Humphrey, Helton had been serving as the city's third interim police chief in a row after the previous interim chief, Wayne Bewley, stepped down Dec. 2 ahead of his retirement at year's end.

Scott met with Helton around 9:30 Wednesday morning, less than three hours before the news conference, to notify him of his decision.

The mayor said it was significant to have a chief promoted from within. A city news release said the city hasn't had a police chief promoted directly from the ranks since the 1970s.

"I do think it means something to the incoming officers and recruit classes who graduate, I think, in January or February, that they realize that they too can become police chief of the city where they're from," Scott said.

Helton, who in March was promoted from major to fill one of the department's three assistant chief positions after the resignation of Hayward Finks, graduated from J.A. Fair High School in 1991 and later completed additional degree programs at Central Baptist College, Liberty University and the FBI National Academy, according to his application.

He has worked for the department since 1996, first as an officer and later as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

He said he planned to focus on recruiting, community engagement and technology use as chief.

"There's no doubt, we've got some challenges we need to address," Helton said Wednesday.

It's difficult for law enforcement agencies today, Helton said, but he sees that as a challenge to do better by rekindling lost relationships with the community and relying on data-based 21st century policing tactics.

Helton was key to the development of the department's Real-Time Crime Center, a sort of technical command center within the newly completed headquarters building that allows police access to a variety of cameras and serves to better connect officers on the streets with each other and intelligence gained from surveillance.

He also said he wants all officers to think of themselves as community police officers, referring to the city's mothballed Community Oriented Police officers whom many community members have asked him about.

Helton takes command amid a rising tide of homicides in the city. As of Wednesday, 79 people had died in homicides in 2022, passing the previous all-time high of 76 set in 1993. He called the killings frustrating, senseless and cowardly.

Despite the increase in homicides, Scott on Wednesday cited city statistics that as of Monday showed violent crimes down 8% compared with that date in 2021, and crime overall down 1% in the same period.

By Dec. 19, 2021, 64 people had been killed in homicides that year. The five-year average number of homicides by that date is 50, the data showed.

That same data showed homicides had increased 23% from last year and 59% over the past five years. The decline in violent crime appeared to be mostly attributable to the 11% decrease in aggravated assault, which is also the most numerous type of violent crime.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Flaherty and Alexandria Brown of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.