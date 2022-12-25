Sections
New Year’s Eve parties on tap all over NWA, River Valley

Dec. 31 offers a little something new for everyone by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Father Time greets kids during a previous Noon Year’s Eve event at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The event offers art making, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," and a Coca-Cola New Year’s toast at noon. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Charlie Kaijo)

Looking for a New Year's Eve celebration. Here's Monica Hooper's list for you to check twice.

BENTONVILLE

Noon Year's Eve at Crystal Bridges -- The annual family friendly, daytime New Year's celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with art making, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," and a Coca-Cola New Year's toast at noon. Dress to impress or just have fun. Free and no tickets required for this drop-in event. crystalbridges.org

Zing in the New Year -- With interactive activities such as a pulley STEM challenge, ball painting, tower building, polyhedrons and more then explore the New York City ball drop with a countdown to the new year. Activities and celebrations will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Scott Family Amazeum. Zing in the New Year is included in the regular $11 admission price; guests younger than 2 get in free. amazeum.org.

NYE Bash at The Meteor -- With DJ Momentum, Slick City, Bootleg Royale, Sarah Loethen Band, Cole Birmingham Band and Foggy Bobcat. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for general admission, balcony bench for six $250, balcony table for 10 $300, main floor tables $250.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Grateful New Years -- With Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook. com/chelseaseureka.

New Year's Eve Party -- With Skye Pollard and the Family Hollor starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge & Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

New Years Eve with Arkansauce -- Two nights with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville starts at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 with Mighty Pines and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 3o and with Full House at 6 p.m Dec. 31. Tickets and more information at georgesmajesticlounge. com/shows.

Dancing Through the Decades -- Doors open to the '70s at 7 p.m. with decades changing each hour. Live music with Two Story Radio for the '80s and '90s and DJ Zero Cool for the rest. Early bird prices for general admission $10; VIP Mezzanine couches and seating with champagne and drink tickets for up to 8 people $600 at JJ's Live, 3615 Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

New Years at Nomads -- With The Espionage Act, The Black Diamonds and FaceDancer starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 ($10 at the door) at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

New Year's Eve Party for Old People -- From noon to 10 p.m. with a free champagne toast (21 and older) and countdown for the London Ball Drop at 6 p.m. CST at Crisis Brewing Company, 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd.

The Piano Bar New Year's Eve Bash -- Seating is first-come, first serve. No reservations for tables. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Champagne toast and party favors included. 230 W. Dickson St.

NYE Kids Countdown -- With an indoor snowball fight, a candy scramble on the skate floor and a 3 p.m. countdown with a prize-filled balloon drop. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental, NYE party hats and noisemakers. No charge for nonskating parents, $3 for SkateMates rental at Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave.

NYE Late Skate -- Admission is $25 and includes skate rental, NYE hats and party favors, a slice of pizza, and a small soda. A balloon drop with cash prizes for pre-teens and teens. Adult staff supervised, but parent spectators welcome at no charge. No coupons, passes, or refunds allowed. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave.

FORT SMITH

Brew Year's Eve -- With a champagne toast and the famous 10,000 balloon drop at midnight at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Dress attire is casually appropriate. fortsmithbrewing.com.

New Year's Ball Drop & Celebration -- Fort Smith Downtown Business Association hosts a 2023 New Year's Ball Drop & Celebration with food trucks, bounce arounds, DJ and much more starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ross Pendergraft Park next to the Frisco Station. godowntownfs.org/events

A Red Carpet Affair -- Drag Show hosted by Brooklyn Bisette featuring Dixie Love, PollyEsther Foxx and Roxie Starrlite with champagne and midnight ball drop at Club Kinkhead's, 1004 Garrison Ave. ($5 cover, 21 and older to enter) 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31.

New Year's Eve at 906 -- With hors d'oeuvres, midnight champagne toast, party favors, sing-along with Piano Guy Tony and dancing with Good Time Karaoke and a goody bag. Doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. Tickets $50 at 434-4343 or at the door.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Rackensack New Year's Eve Bash -- Starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Crazy Horse Saloon, 16325 U.S. 62 West in Prairie Grove.

RIVER VALLEY

New Year's Island Eve -- With See's Seafood, games, prizes and live music by Even Keel, Gabriell Gore & the Silent Thunder Band and Ozark Mountain Pan Groove from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at JKC Cellars, 7709 Ellis St. in Barling. Tickets $75 at JKC Cellars and Eventbrite, links at facebook.com/EvenKeelBeachBand.

ROGERS

NYE with 90LB Wrench -- With giveaways and music by 90LB Wrench at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St., Suite 106. 90lbwrenchofficial.com/shows

SILOAM SPRINGS

New Years Eve With Hillestad -- At 6 p.m. Dec. 31 with Cher-themed karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. facebook.com/kimberlyhillestadmusic.

ELSEWHERE

New Years Eve at Ruckers Music and Mayhem -- A "Simply Seger" concert with champagne, party favors, giveaways and a $500 cash balloon drop at midnight at 76 Wright Hill Lane in Jane, Mo., (on the corner of highways 71 and 90) ruckersmusicandmayhem.com.

  photo  Quentin Willard, owner of Fort Smith Brewing Company, prepares for a previous Brew Year's Eve balloon drop. This year's party includes a champagne toast. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: Out With The Old!

