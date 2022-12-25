New Year’s Eve parties on tap all over NWA, River Valley

Looking for a New Year's Eve celebration. Here's Monica Hooper's list for you to check twice.

BENTONVILLE

Noon Year's Eve at Crystal Bridges -- The annual family friendly, daytime New Year's celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with art making, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities inspired by "Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour," and a Coca-Cola New Year's toast at noon. Dress to impress or just have fun. Free and no tickets required for this drop-in event. crystalbridges.org

Zing in the New Year -- With interactive activities such as a pulley STEM challenge, ball painting, tower building, polyhedrons and more then explore the New York City ball drop with a countdown to the new year. Activities and celebrations will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Scott Family Amazeum. Zing in the New Year is included in the regular $11 admission price; guests younger than 2 get in free. amazeum.org.

NYE Bash at The Meteor -- With DJ Momentum, Slick City, Bootleg Royale, Sarah Loethen Band, Cole Birmingham Band and Foggy Bobcat. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for general admission, balcony bench for six $250, balcony table for 10 $300, main floor tables $250.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Grateful New Years -- With Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook. com/chelseaseureka.

New Year's Eve Party -- With Skye Pollard and the Family Hollor starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge & Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

New Years Eve with Arkansauce -- Two nights with Arkansauce at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville starts at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 with Mighty Pines and 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 3o and with Full House at 6 p.m Dec. 31. Tickets and more information at georgesmajesticlounge. com/shows.

Dancing Through the Decades -- Doors open to the '70s at 7 p.m. with decades changing each hour. Live music with Two Story Radio for the '80s and '90s and DJ Zero Cool for the rest. Early bird prices for general admission $10; VIP Mezzanine couches and seating with champagne and drink tickets for up to 8 people $600 at JJ's Live, 3615 Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

New Years at Nomads -- With The Espionage Act, The Black Diamonds and FaceDancer starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 ($10 at the door) at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

New Year's Eve Party for Old People -- From noon to 10 p.m. with a free champagne toast (21 and older) and countdown for the London Ball Drop at 6 p.m. CST at Crisis Brewing Company, 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd.

The Piano Bar New Year's Eve Bash -- Seating is first-come, first serve. No reservations for tables. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Champagne toast and party favors included. 230 W. Dickson St.

NYE Kids Countdown -- With an indoor snowball fight, a candy scramble on the skate floor and a 3 p.m. countdown with a prize-filled balloon drop. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental, NYE party hats and noisemakers. No charge for nonskating parents, $3 for SkateMates rental at Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave.

NYE Late Skate -- Admission is $25 and includes skate rental, NYE hats and party favors, a slice of pizza, and a small soda. A balloon drop with cash prizes for pre-teens and teens. Adult staff supervised, but parent spectators welcome at no charge. No coupons, passes, or refunds allowed. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave.

FORT SMITH

Brew Year's Eve -- With a champagne toast and the famous 10,000 balloon drop at midnight at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Dress attire is casually appropriate. fortsmithbrewing.com.

New Year's Ball Drop & Celebration -- Fort Smith Downtown Business Association hosts a 2023 New Year's Ball Drop & Celebration with food trucks, bounce arounds, DJ and much more starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ross Pendergraft Park next to the Frisco Station. godowntownfs.org/events

A Red Carpet Affair -- Drag Show hosted by Brooklyn Bisette featuring Dixie Love, PollyEsther Foxx and Roxie Starrlite with champagne and midnight ball drop at Club Kinkhead's, 1004 Garrison Ave. ($5 cover, 21 and older to enter) 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31.

New Year's Eve at 906 -- With hors d'oeuvres, midnight champagne toast, party favors, sing-along with Piano Guy Tony and dancing with Good Time Karaoke and a goody bag. Doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. Tickets $50 at 434-4343 or at the door.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Rackensack New Year's Eve Bash -- Starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Crazy Horse Saloon, 16325 U.S. 62 West in Prairie Grove.

RIVER VALLEY

New Year's Island Eve -- With See's Seafood, games, prizes and live music by Even Keel, Gabriell Gore & the Silent Thunder Band and Ozark Mountain Pan Groove from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at JKC Cellars, 7709 Ellis St. in Barling. Tickets $75 at JKC Cellars and Eventbrite, links at facebook.com/EvenKeelBeachBand.

ROGERS

NYE with 90LB Wrench -- With giveaways and music by 90LB Wrench at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St., Suite 106. 90lbwrenchofficial.com/shows

SILOAM SPRINGS

New Years Eve With Hillestad -- At 6 p.m. Dec. 31 with Cher-themed karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Park House Kitchen + Bar, 201 W. University St. facebook.com/kimberlyhillestadmusic.

ELSEWHERE

New Years Eve at Ruckers Music and Mayhem -- A "Simply Seger" concert with champagne, party favors, giveaways and a $500 cash balloon drop at midnight at 76 Wright Hill Lane in Jane, Mo., (on the corner of highways 71 and 90) ruckersmusicandmayhem.com.