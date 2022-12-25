Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Jaguars lost DL

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night during a victory at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after Coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. "I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I'm proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in position to play meaningful football at this point in the season," Smoot wrote. If the Jaguars (7-8) win their final two games, they would make the postseason for the first time since Smoot's rookie year in 2017. Smoot added that he plans to be with team moving forward. He also thanked fans for "all the support and the messages that I've received in the last 24 hours." The injury could be a costly one for Smoot, who is expected to be sidelined roughly eight or nine months while rehabbing. The sixth-year pro is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed to remain in Jacksonville. Smoot has 123 tackles, including 22 1/2 sacks, in 87 career games. He has at least five sacks in each of the past four season, most of them as a role player. He had 21 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

Pitt QB to BYU

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU, he announced Saturday on social media. Slovis, who had transferred from USC to Pitt, has one year of eligibility remaining. He will compete for the starting job at BYU in its first season in the Big 12 Conference, which the Cougars join after playing as an independent since the 2011 season. Slovis struggled in his only season with the Panthers. He completed 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, his numbers dipping in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team. "I will always be grateful for Coach [Pat] Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh," Slovis wrote in a tweet showing him pictured in a BYU uniform. "I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work." Pitt (8-4) takes on No. 18 UCLA (9-3) in the Sun Bowl on Friday. Narduzzi has not said whether senior quarterback Nick Patti or freshman Nate Yarnell will start for the Panthers. BYU beat SMU 24-23 last weekend in the New Mexico Bowl, stopping a late comeback by the Mustangs. With three inexperienced quarterbacks on the Cougars' roster, redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters got the start.

BASKETBALL

Curry out 2 more weeks

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, has missed the past four games for the defending champions (15-18). The Warriors said Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks. The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies today in a rematch of this year's Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State in five games.