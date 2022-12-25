OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Wife’s birthday falls on Christmas, which means sharing the day

The first Christmas my wife Lori and I spent together was in 1993. We celebrated with my family in Helena on Christmas Eve before loading up the car and driving to Searcy to celebrate Christmas with her parents and grandparents.

We got there sometime after midnight, and as we were bringing in our bags Lori's dad pulled me aside.

"Did you wish Lori a happy birthday," he asked.

I knew I'd forgotten something.

"Of course," I lied, then scurried off to find her.

"Happy birthday," I said, and she gave me a smirk.

"You weren't used to it," she told me last week, "but you got better."

It's true. I'd never known anyone whose birthday was on Dec. 25. Lori and others born on Christmas have spent their lives sharing a birthday with the most popular and hyped-up holiday on the calendar. It's easy for a Dec. 25th birthday to get overwhelmed and pushed aside by Christmas, or treated like an afterthought among all the yuletide noise.

And then there are those times -- at the bank, perhaps, or when an ID needs to be checked -- when someone born on Dec. 25 has to reveal their birth date with strangers.

"A lot of times when someone finds out, they get excited and call me a Christmas baby," Lori said. "Then they ask if I get double presents."

It's a good question. While most of us grew up getting birthday gifts once a year and gifts on Christmas morning -- two separate days of getting cool stuff -- those with a Dec. 25th birthday miss out on having their own special day.

When Lori was little, her mom initiated a carefully orchestrated celebration schedule to prevent any overlap. Miss Patty always made sure that Lori's birthday presents were wrapped in paper with absolutely no semblance of Christmas designs. And the birthday party went down after the Christmas merriment.

"My mom always knew when it was time for Christmas to be over and to start my birthday," Lori said. "She was my birthday advocate, and she made everything really special."

Over the years we've kept up the same observations. Even when our son was young, he knew that Dec. 25th was his mom's birthday and we celebrated accordingly.

We've been empty nesters for a while now. Our son is nearly 1,000 miles away with his own little family, and Christmas at our house isn't that big of a deal. For the past few years, we've had quiet Christmas/birthday celebrations with Lori's family. This year, we planned to observe Christmas on the 24th and then dedicate all of today to Lori's birthday. There will also be lots of FaceTiming with our son, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old grand baby, which is what we're both looking forward to the most.

Happy birthday to Lori and all of those celebrating today, and Merry Christmas.

