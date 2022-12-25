Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1922

• Yesterday was the day when dreams came true for many a little fellow in Little Rock who scarcely dared to hope there was a Santa Claus, or that he would remember the poor. The Goodfellow Club's trucks were busy all day distributing toys, candy, fruit, and the like, to about 250 poor children. At the same time many of the Goodfellows who wanted the pleasure of seeing the joy of the little folks went out over the city to look after the needs of the children they had "adopted." The others will go out today in the role of Santa Claus. It was a good year for the Goodfellow Club. About 250 children were provided for out of the funds contributed. In addition, more than 700 children were cared for personally by 1922 Goodfellows.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1972

• Hot Springs' long ordeal occasioned by water pollution from an inadequate municipal sewer system appears this holiday season to be virtually at an end. It is all good news certainly, as well as heartening evidence that difficult problems of water pollution can be controlled if enough people work hard enough to achieve anti-pollution goals. The issues are somewhat technical and complex and we will not attempt to discuss them in any great detail, but what all the recent developments this month will assure is that one of America's outstanding resort areas finally has the means at hand to eliminate the pollution that has seriously threatened its status as a recreation mecca. Hot Springs' case has afforded a statewide test as well of anti-pollution laws. Its problems, and now the beginnings of solutions, are of critical importance locally, but they have state and national significance as well.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1997

• Avian influenza, the disease that has appeared in humans in Hong Kong and has alerted health monitors, has worried Arkansas poultry growers for years. Avian influenza is the most contagious, deadliest disease known to the poultry industry. Arkansas, which produced $2.1 billion in broilers last year, has some of the strictest anti-avian influenza regulations in the world. For instance, all vehicles transporting birds, eggs or inedible materials like feathers and crates into state must be certified influenza-free by a licensed veterinarian. The sale, barter or giving away of all live poultry in any farmers market, flea market or feed store is prohibited.

10 years ago

Dec. 25, 2012

De QUEEN -- De Queen is the latest Arkansas city to receive a grant to help cover the start-up costs to fluoridate its water system. The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation gave the city a $17,655.29 grant. The foundation has pledged to pay startup costs of adding fluoride to water systems in Arkansas. In 2011, the Legislature passed Act 197 requiring water municipalities serving 5,000 or more customers to fluoridate their public water systems using nontaxpayer dollars. In Arkansas, 35 water systems are affected and now are mandated to fluoridate their water.