PB police deliver joy, toys to kids

On Thursday morning, Pine Bluff police officer Lynn Wright traded in his police officer uniform for his custom-made Santa Claus outfit in preparation for the Pine Bluff Police Department's annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Founded by Wright and Lt. Cassandra Briggs four years ago, this year's motto was "A Smile for Every Child."

The schedule of the Toy Drive began at 9 a.m. at Jack Robey Junior High, continuing to the former Super 1 on East Harding Avenue, Central Park at 23rd Avenue and Hickory Street, and 20th Avenue and Blake Street.

"Ho, ho, ho," said Wright to the bundled up crowd that waited for the arrival of Santa Claus.

At the Super 1 Foods location, approximately 100 people showed up. Children and adults lined up to take photos with Santa as Christmas music blared across the parking lot with blue lights flashing from a police unit.

Santa's sleigh was a trailer filled with thousands of toys for boys and girls ranging from dolls, remote control cars and bicycles.

"This event is so special," said Terri Allen of Pine Bluff, who brought her grandsons Austin, 2 and Payton, 9. "With the pandemic, we haven't bounced back yet. This will help us and help them so we can have a little joy this Christmas."

Briggs knows just how important this event is because of the population of kids they serve, especially in the poverty areas of the city.

She said they chose to service four locations in the city of Pine Bluff so that all the citizens of the community had an opportunity to come out to a location near their home.

"We came together to figure out a way to give back to kids, not just during Christmas but throughout the year," said Briggs. "We had the pandemic and we had the tornado a couple of years before that. Families were displaced. They were left without anything. We came together and we had a meeting and decided we can do this toy drive."

With approximately $10,000 worth of toys, Briggs said they are able to serve hundreds at each location. Besides toys, kids are entered into a drawing to win a bike.

Assisting Briggs and Wright at the Super 1 Foods location was Detective Tamina Smith, officer Katisha Johnson, Sgt. Sabrina Washington, Police Chaplain Tonya Ento and Sgt. Shanee Jackson.

"We are few in numbers this year," said Briggs. "We usually have more officers, but we are appreciative to be able to serve this many people."

Briggs said the success of the event would not be possible without several businesses, community organizations and churches.

They included L&R Distributors, Brenda Battles, Ruth Lee Memorial Donor, Marvin Winright, Tameka Wright, Richard Briggs Sr., Joyce Briggs, Jeffery Foots, Mya McAfee, Diana Martin-Dodds, 6th Division Juvenile Courts, Chaplain Tonya Ento, their coordinators, Chief of Police Denise Richardson, and the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Briggs said that throughout the year, the police officers go out and raise money as well as take toy donations for their annual event. They then volunteer on their own time to spread the Christmas joy to the boys and girls of Pine Bluff.

"They show up every time and we are greatly appreciative of all the donations and everybody who has participated so far," said Briggs. "Every child that comes out here leaves with a smile on their face because they are happy they got a toy, they got a bike, they got something that they can play with and keep from the police officers."