Peel House celebrates Christmas

Peel Compton Foundation backers celebrated the holiday early at the annual Christmas at Peel Museum on Dec. 2 in Bentonville.

Javier Zavala, Foundation Board member, shared with those gathered a snapshot of the past year at the 32-year-old nonprofit organization.

"As many of you know, the Peel Compton Foundation provides four community spaces in Bentonville: Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens & Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park. These amazing spaces encompass nearly 400 acres right here in our hometown, one in which we are enjoying this evening."

Zavala said that in the past year:

• Peel Museum welcomed 8,300 guests, plus more than 1,100 4th graders explored Arkansas history at the annual School Days program.

• Compton Garden's annual Native Tree and Plant Sales got over 7,000 native plants back into our community to support our Arkansas ecosystem.

• Coler Mountain Bike Preserve's trail counters have tracked more than 895,000 trail uses this year.

• At Osage Park, 550 hours have been spent on invasive plant removal and 450,000 native plant seeds have been spread.

• We welcomed more than 5,600 educational program participants across all four spaces, which is more than double that number last year.

Also in the past year:

• We welcomed more than 400 members for archery at The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park, many trying the sport for the first time!

• We doubled the size of our pickleball courts at Osage Park to be the first park with eight dedicated courts.

• We opened The Rise, the first exercise stairs in the region, at Coler.

Proceeds from the event support Peel Compton Foundation's mission to "connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation at Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens & Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and Osage Park."

Save the date for the 2023 Christmas at Peel Museum on Dec. 1.

Members of Peel Compton Foundation Board of Directors are Lynne Walton, president; Melanie Belford, treasurer, Walmart; Angie Garrett, Arvest; Ken Leonard, Master Naturalist; Jacob McElroy, Mitchell Williams Law Firm; Angelique O'Bryan, The Payroll Company; Mallory Taylor, The Momentary; Javier Zavala, Natural Bay; Mary Zettle, General Mills; Tom Alderson, Flywheel Advisory LLC; Cie Cochran, SMT Grant and Nonprofit Services LLC; Sarah Dewitt, Bentonville Public Schools; Bruce Gillispie, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; and Jamie Sohosky, Bath & Body Works.

