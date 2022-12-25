PROFILE | Syard Evans uses Arkansas Support Network to change lives of those with disabilities

At 19, Syard Evans wanted a job. Well, what she really wanted was more of a social life than she had while stuck living in her dorm at the University of Arkansas. But she didn't have the money for an apartment.

When a friend from her usual pickup basketball game at the Yvonne Richardson Center told her about the Arkansas Support Network, the nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities live more independently and become more a part of the community, it seemed like the gig would be just right.

A direct care support professional's schedule, made up entirely of evening hours, would fit around her classes, and before long she'd be living off campus.

The job tip-off wasn't altruistic. Her buddy made $100 off the referral if Evans stayed longer than 90 days. But who could have guessed that 20 years later she would still be there?

Now CEO of Arkansas Support Network, Syard Evans was recognized in October by the Council on Quality and Leadership with the 2022 Award of Excellence.

The international award highlights "Dr. Evans' leadership in supporting self-advocates, advancing human rights protections, empowering direct support professionals and promoting innovation within the agency and beyond," according to a press release. "Most importantly, her efforts have had a demonstrable effect on the lives of the people receiving services beyond the impact on the organization's operations."

Anyone who has seen Syard Evans at work with the individuals who benefit from ASN's services, or even the staff members who help support them, knows instantly how deeply and genuinely she cares about the work she's doing and how she cares about each of them.

"Syard has unwaveringly stayed steadfast to the mission and goals of (ASN)," says Shun Turner, who worked at ASN as a direct support professional while a UA student in the early 2000s. "She has withstood the challenges this job can bring while always giving 110%. Not only to the [clients] she is responsible for, but also to those who work with them."

Synetra Hughes, managing director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion for the UA Walton College of Business, describes Evans as a great advocate for the oppressed, youth and adults with disabilities and people in general.

"She's compassionate and an amazing person overall," Hughes says. "She stands up for those who may not be able to stand up for themselves, and she believes in and fights for what's right, even when it may not be the popular thing to do. She's a dynamic speaker and force to be reckoned with. We need more Syards in the world."

Arkansas Support Network and CareSource Management Group are currently partnering on a demonstration project that uses virtual reality to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they develop skills to improve their quality of life and increase their independence.

Solomon Parker, director of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program Strategy at CareSource, said it was clear right away that Evans is a champion for the people she supports, an advocate and innovator.

The goal of the joint project using virtual reality is to explore, and they believe validate, the benefits of a safe and engaging environment for individuals receiving home- and community-based services to promote skills for independent living, to build self-determination and increase a variety of outcomes associated with quality of life, he says.

Parker has only known Evans for the past year, but their shared mission connected them quickly.

"I found we had similar values in centering the humans in human services through supporting people to be the experts in their own lives and empowering them to live the lives they desire in their communities," Parker says. Syard "is a strong advocate. I've appreciated her vision and willingness to have conversations around innovations to promote inclusion, independence, empowerment and advancement."

TOEING THE COUNTY LINE

Syard Evans spent her childhood in the vicinity of Branch, Ark. She attended the consolidated school district of County Line High School along the Franklin and Logan county border where both her parents grew up. The area was so rural, the folks spread so far apart from each other, that Evans' daily school bus ride usually clocked in between 45 minutes to an hour.

Among the impediments to her social life was that her phone number was long distance to all the people she went to school with. Luckily, while playing basketball at Ozark, she met Coquis. They hit it off, bonding first over their unique names, and much to Syard's delight they realized their numbers were local to each other despite attending separate schools.

Evans spent much of her childhood talking to Coquis. She was from a mixed race family and one of the only Black people living in the area, one in which Confederate flags still flew in the backs of pickup trucks. Syard became an honorary sibling, among Coquis' other three actual brothers and sisters, and it helped open her eyes to the systemic racism of the area.

"Watching the way the all-white, working-class ... rural, impoverished people interacted with them and thought about Blackness was influential in the way I learned about my own conditioning," Evans says.

Spending hours a day surrounded by classmates who looked down on her Black friend and sometimes herself out of proximity as Coquis' best friend showed Syard a problematic, blind hatefulness clearly based only on skin color.

"My growing up in the community that I did gave me the opportunity to learn firsthand all the ways that that (racist thinking) gets reinforced, taught and passed down as legacy and heredity," Evans says. "I began to learn the baby steps to untie those knots in my own life."

Evans' friend's experience was so different from her own. It made her recognize that being white gave her protection to be authentic in the way that she spoke, so it was then that Syard began to get comfortable with calling out something that seemed stupid or that she didn't agree with -- because even in her angst and animosity, she knew she had the privilege of still being safe. At least she could use it to speak up for someone else.

"Growing up in a rural area that is very culturally homogeneous -- white, Christian, conservative, lower socioeconomic status -- has its effects on a young person," says Kristen Lavelle, Ph.D., Evans' first friend and author of "Whitewashing the South: White Memories of Segregation and Civil Rights." The two met in preschool, stuck together in high school and later moved to Fayetteville together to attend the University of Arkansas. Once in Northwest Arkansas, "we gained some enlightenment about people, cultures and how powerful a tool empathy is in erasing barriers between people."

They worked against that counter-view of the world they absorbed as children, and Evans has taken the lessons she gained from it to her work at Arkansas Support Network.

Syard does a lot of training and presenting around topics of social justice, systems of oppression and intersectionality to help her staff apply the concepts in hopes of avoiding harm in the kinds of human services they provide.

"As a disability service provider, we are knighted and deemed as professionals and authorities," Evans says. "We have all this power and clout that the system gives us, and we show up in people's lives to help them."

Without true empathy and understanding, it can be easy for a direct support professional to not invest in who the client is and what they want, or to judge them in a way that's not appropriate, ultimately making their lives worse or becoming just another barrier to a better life. What it takes to combat those attitudes, Evans says, is to dissect, analyze and diffuse the power structures given to them.

"We may not have created these issues, but we still have the responsibility to solve them," she says.

"Syard is a person who speaks her truth and her mind," Synetra Hughes says. "She does it in such a way that you have to sit with it, and if she's called you to take action on whatever it is, she's going to push you to stretch yourself and get it done."

STUMBLED UPON

Syard Evans was 17 when she moved to Fayetteville to attend the University of Arkansas. She still marvels at how little she knew of the world when she arrived. By high school graduation, she hadn't been on an airplane in her life, but thanks to lots of cookie sales and car washes, she was able to afford a quick trip to Europe before college began. Stepping out of the car in her new home of Northwest Arkansas, Syard "had no idea about anything in life, not even balancing my checkbook," she says.

Syard found Arkansas Support Network a couple of years later, but was discouraged from taking the first assignment that she asked for: two teenage boys in the custody of the state of Arkansas who had recently been discharged from a treatment facility due to sexually aggressive behavior with other people.

The program manager said he would only hire a man for this particular job, but Evans wasn't having it.

"I asked him to tell me what the expectations are, tell me what I needed to learn and to give me an opportunity to do those things, but don't tell me that being a woman is a disqualifier," she says. The manager gave in about 20 minutes into her convincing argument. She passed a 30 day trial and was allowed to continue managing that case. By 60 days, she was assistant home supervisor, going from 20 hours to 60 hours a week.

"I thought I was taking a part-time job that allowed me to be a student, but I blinked, and ASN became my world," Evans says.

Syard met Sudsahara Callaway through friends around this time and their first date, though a smidge hard to remember, must have been talking over pizza at his house.

"I could see that she was an independent, driven person," Callaway says. "Early on, I knew that she had taken a shine for people who don't have as loud a voice as they should have."

While their relationship was brand new, it could sometimes be hard to find time to spend together since a direct support professional's job can often mean being called for an emergency in the middle of the night. But Suds was extremely busy too, and they didn't mind making it work. He saw her commitment and accepted all the many responsibilities of what she was trying to do.

"It's her biggest passion," Callaway says. Though he is incredibly proud of her rising to CEO and loves seeing the hard work pay off, Syard's motivations have always been purely for the good of other people, he says. "ASN has been half of her (entire) life, and that's been her stake in all of this, that people have voices. ... She is dedicated to her field, but it's one of those things that it's not just a job."

Being an assistant home supervisor 60 hours a week made it hard to keep up with college courses, and for a time Evans withdrew. But once she recognized that Arkansas Support Network could be her life's work, she understood that having the right credentials would be crucial to helping the organization long term.

She gained her education painstakingly at first since she worked full time all the while. Taking one night class per semester meant getting her undergraduate degree after eight years. But then she did her graduate coursework in 18 months.

"She got all the way through academia with accolades at her work, and it's given the organization national recognition," says Lynn Donald Carver, a founding mother of Arkansas Support Network and a current, longtime board member. "We have people who call asking her to present at conferences, to come and address staff or help with training (them.) It's really raised the profile of the organization and within the state."

Heading up one of the only organizations in Arkansas that as a policy doesn't refuse services to anyone is rarely an easy job. Oftentimes that means taking someone whose variety of particular needs are unable to be met by many other organizations, since they feel they aren't set up to meet them all at once, Carver says.

Some clients have spent years at the state hospital or years in a human development center. Being released from those locations after such long amounts of time means the assimilation back into the community is a big adjustment, to say the least.

"We are one of the organizations that gets called high on the list that serves people who are particularly difficult," Carver says. "That did not always come with extra funding. ... the ability of the organization (to keep on) stems through the prior director and Syard's jumping through hoops."

When your organization is constantly expected to do difficult things like find places for clients in the middle of the night and sometimes taking them to your own home until you can come up with a solution, that requires a deep, abiding commitment.

"You only can do that if you have a philosophical commitment because it's hard and frustrating," Carver says. "That expectation drives the whole organization and that's modeled by Syard."

Dr. Syard Evans sits for a portrait, Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Arkansas Support Network in Springdale. The Council on Quality and Leadership recognized Dr. Syard Evans, the CEO of Arkansas Support Network, with the 2022 Award of Excellence. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

