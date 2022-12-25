Razorbacks’ signing class has spunk





The University of Arkansas football program signed 19 high school prospects Wednesday and while doing so, the Hogs landed different personalities.

It's fun to look back on the last year or so and share some thoughts on what Razorback fans might see out of these future Hogs.

Gentle giant or big teddy bear might be the best ways to describe massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard. While the 6-5, 370-pound Geffrard, from Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, isn't either on the football field, his big smile, outgoing personality and never-met-a-stranger attitude makes him a candidate to be labeled that way. He'll likely be a media and fan favorite in Fayetteville.

Mostly likely to inflect bodily harm on an opponent would be linebacker and edge rusher Brad Spence. The 6-2, 225-pounder is fast and very physical and the physicality was very evident when he and Houston Klein Forest played Humble High School in September and he sent a 260-pound pulling offensive guard flying.

Spence stepped up into his gap and met the lineman at 4-yard line and a violent collision sent the lineman flying back on his backside to the 2-yard line with the momentum sending the lineman's legs shooting up to the sky.

Humble made the mistake of trash talking leading up to the game. After the contest, Spence said, "I had a little fire under my butt."

Klein Forest Coach Johnny Wilson said it best while describing Spence: "He will knock the crap out of you."

While two-way players in college football are rare, my candidate to possibly play both ways goes to cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who was named his district Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior. While outstanding on defense, he was the same as a receiver.

The explosive consensus 4-star Braxton, 6-0, 180, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, had 79 catches for 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Most likely to be active in the community: Linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. is active in his parents Christian-based after-school program called Greater Impact that tutors, helps feed and provides activities for kids in second through sixth grades while also teaching discipline through karate.

His siblings -- Alayna (20) and Andrew (16) -- are also involved in the program. Sanford, 6-1, 230, of Oxford, Miss., has been the drummer since age 10 at Kingdom Center Church, where his father is the pastor.

His father and the family partner with other Christian ministries and the Grace Place to help the youth in the Oxford area.

While there are several signees with tremendous upside, my choice for biggest upside would be North Little Rock defensive end Quincy Rhodes.

Rhodes, 6-6, 250, played linebacker and tight end as a sophomore at Jacksonville and looked every bit of a future high Division I prospect. His explosive first step and speed off the edge will only get better as he goes through Arkansas' strength and conditioning program. His frame could easily add 20 to 30 pounds while also increasing his athleticism.

Future talk show host? Defensive back RJ Johnson, who plans to major in business at Arkansas, has the gift of gab and a flashy smile that makes one feel comfortable in his presence.

Johnson, 6-2, 182, of McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian, also has an outgoing and infectious personality that can easily win over an audience and guests.

Mr. Steady would go to cornerback Dallas Young. He committed to the Hogs almost a year ago and has stayed true to his pledge while being one of the leaders of the 2023 class and recruiting others to Fayetteville.

Young, 6-0, 185, of Gardendale, Ala., also went to work on his good friend Kavion Henderson, who committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6 after visiting Arkansas three times at the urging of Young.

ESPN rated Henderson a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 36 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class at the time of his pledge.

The most underrated signee could go to several, but I'll go with offensive lineman Paris Patterson.

Patterson, 6-6, 345, of East St. Louis, Ill., played his junior season at 370 pounds and lost 25 to 30 pounds going into the summer. With his increased agility, he earned scholarship offers from Arkansas and LSU after attending camps at the schools.

The consensus 3-star prospect plans to enroll in January and participate in offseason workouts and spring practice. Patterson is one to watch.

Most likely to be called freakish? I'll go with linebacker Carson Dean. He ran a leg on the school's 400-meter relay team at 6-4, 230 pounds and recorded a 10.71-second split. He also ran a 22.1-second split in the 800 relay for Carrollton (Texas) Hebron High School.

One film clip of him running a leg on the 400 relay showed him receiving the baton about the same time of a much smaller opponent and Dean maintained the 10- to 12-yard lead through his exchange.

"I get on the track and people are like, 'Wow, you're slow. You're just big. We're doing to dust you,' and then I go and kill them. I like it," Dean said in the spring.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Cornerback Dallas Young of Gardendale, Ala., committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks almost a year ago and has stayed true to his pledge while recruiting others to Fayetteville. (Submitted photo)







