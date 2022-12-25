Recollections of past Christmases

We all have inner filters that amplify good memories. But sometimes sad ones come back to haunt us, and we try to push them into the back corners of our minds.

Most of my earliest Christmas memories are around Christmas gifts. When I was 13, we lived a mile south of Norphlet near Flat Creek Swamp, where I spent countless hours hunting in the woods and fishing in Flat Creek. That Christmas morning I walked into our living room, and there was a Sweet 16 shotgun. I couldn't believe it. I knew my parents couldn't afford such a pricey gift. I still have the gun.

The year before I'd asked Santa to bring me some steel animal traps. I'd read all of the Jack London books and others about mountain men who were trappers, and was determined to have a trap line in Flat Creek Swamp. After Santa brought me six steel traps and I scrounged up enough money from my paper route, odd jobs, and turning in Coke bottles for deposit to buy another six, I set a trap line down in and near Flat Creek. I was scheming to make money by catching at least a couple of mink each week.

After a year of trapping, I caught a few raccoons and a bunch of possums, but no mink. Coon hides sold for $3.50 because of Davy Crockett's coonskin cap, but possums only got me 50 cents. I really wasn't cleaning up until Christmas Eve, when I walked up to one of my traps, and there was a big mink.

Mr. Benton, our Norphlet fur buyer, gave me $17 for the hide, and I headed to El Dorado with my dad to Christmas shop. That must sound familiar to those who have read my Christmas novel "The Red Scarf," in which my character (named Richard) found the mink on a road after it had been run over, and used that money to buy the prettiest girl in Norphlet a red scarf.

Catching the mink in a steel trap didn't seem to fit the story line, and I didn't buy anyone a red scarf.

Other Christmases were sad. When your father has a serious drinking problem and you have a feisty mother who can snap and slap at the drop of a hat, you need to be a referee to keep things from getting violent.

I hated Christmas to come on a weekend because my dad was afraid to drink during the week because he would lose his refinery job. He was killed by a drunk driver when I was a sophomore at the University of Arkansas; he was the drunk driver. After the driver of the other car sued and collected all the insurance money from my mother, it was a quiet Christmas with very few gifts.

It seemed that Christmas celebrations didn't return until Vertis and I started dating. I was still in college, money was really tight, but after I found out her favorite color was pink, I dug up enough money by working at the UA dining hall to buy her a pink pullover sweater and skirt. Vertis remembers a special Christmas where she received a mouton fur jacket, which her family--living on a Baptist preacher's salary--could hardly afford.

After college I took a job with Exxon and went to south Texas to work on the King Ranch as a geologist, and we immediately fell into Tex-Mex celebrations at Christmas, which always meant a knock on the door from a young man selling homemade hot tamales saying "Féliz Navidad."

After I took a transfer to Benghazi, Libya, our first Christmas there was bleak. Since I was a wellsite geologist and drilling rigs don't shut down for any holidays, I was in the desert that first Christmas Eve. My two weeks there ended on Christmas day, and Vertis met me at the airport. We were by ourselves in a foreign country.

On Christmas night Vertis wanted to show me something in downtown Benghazi. We drove into the center of town, where in a roundabout there was a tall fir tree with colored Christmas lights from top to bottom.

"A Christmas tree?" I questioned Vertis.

"Dream on, Richard. Libyan Independence Day is very close to Christmas Day, and the lights are to celebrate it."

That helped brighten our first Libyan Christmas; the rest of the day didn't add much. We headed back home and listened to carols from St. Paul Cathedral in London by the BBC on our shortwave radio in a dim lantern-lit room. (Our lights were out as part of a rolling citywide blackout.) I considered quitting Exxon, but didn't.

When we transferred back to Texas our Christmases were a 10-hour drive to El Dorado. We moved to El Dorado in the mid-1970s, built our house, and celebrated our first Christmas there. Upon opening her present, a rabbit fur-lined jacket, daughter Lara was so excited she cried.

When our kids were preteens we got them three-wheelers. A couple of months later we got rid of them, after Ashley flipped his and got a concussion and Lara wrecked hers and dislocated her tailbone.

When our kids were 13 and 15 we took a vacation to Egypt and spent Christmas Eve in the hotel where Agatha Christie wrote the novel "Murder on the Nile." The next day I rented a felucca for $10 and we sailed on the Nile.

Choir music, to me, is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas. As we sit in front of our fireplace and watch "Christmas at Belmont" on PBS, those wonderful singers make the season come alive.

One Christmas our church choir director Wilson Borosvskis arranged the choir into the shape of a living Christmas tree, with Vertis as the top.

If I want to get in the mood of the season, listening to or singing "Good Christian Men Rejoice" gives me an inside smile that only comes at Christmas.

