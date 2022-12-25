Remember schools

Editor, The Commercial:

A tree once grew in this space on the campus of Southeast Junior/Senior High School. Today, it is gone and all that is left are memories where we once walked past it during graduation practice and on the day we graduated.

For us, the tree became an icon, a symbol of pride. The shed put up later and the hole will soon become only memories. The legacy of Southeast started to fade years ago during a time when every scholar in the Pine Bluff School District had to attend Southeast before going to Jack Robey.

A school sign was erected with colors, not Orange and Black, but Red and White, in order to blend in with Pine Bluff High School; however the Belair School maintained its colors of Blue and White. These colors are still visible on the school today. Intramural sports were organized at Southeast. They had more than 10 teams, i.e., Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Steelers, among others BUT not one team carried the legacy name "PANTHERS." I mentioned this to school officials, and was told the students picked their teams.

Thank God for the late Albert "Buck" Adams, an alumnus of Southeast, for sponsoring and organizing the "Eastside Panthers." The Panthers' legacy name is still in existence today in Little League Football.

Black History Matters, Southeast Junior/Senior High School is on track to joining Townsend Park High School and Townsend Park Elementary, and the Missouri Street School in the sea of forgetfulness. The History of Black Schools in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, should not become only a memory but a living story for the younger generations. There are great Black citizens that emerged from these schools.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.