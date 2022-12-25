River Valley museums open to alleviate winter boredom





The gifts have been opened, the turkey, ham, sweet potatoes and pecan pie consumed -- and it's a long time until school starts again. What now?

The River Valley is fortunate to have museums that encompass almost every kind of art and history -- there's even a nod to Elvis Presley and his military haircut. Here are some family-friendly ideas for the holiday week ahead.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

1601 Rogers Ave.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum originated in 1948 under the Arkansas Association of University Women, according to its history at fsram.org. In 1951, the Associated Artists of Fort Smith began exhibiting art and holding classes in various locations throughout Fort Smith. In 1960, space for an art center was purchased, and in 1968, the Fort Smith Art Center was incorporated.

The small art center offered space for its artists for five decades. The opening of a new 16,000-square-foot museum, located at 1601 Rogers Ave. near the heart of downtown Fort Smith, marked a major turning point for the organization. The art center was fully rebranded and opened in January of 2013 as the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Currently on show are:

"Cast in Charcoal" -- Selections from UAFS student cast drawings, through Jan. 1.

"Joan Irish: Landscapes Near & Far" -- "My work explores the interconnectedness of land, sea, and sky," says Irish, an en plein air artist who residents in rural southwestern Arkansas. "I am not so much interested in the details of place: rather I strive to be faithful to light and atmosphere, the 'lens' through which I experience place." The exhibition includes pastel paintings from the Ouachita National Forest, the Gulf Coast, the coasts of Maine, and northern Spain, through Jan. 15.

"Fred Cousins: A Retrospective" -- Born Oct. 4, 1936, in Independence, Mo., Fred Cousins relocated to Fort Smith with his mother, Thelma, at age 14. Both Fred's mother and grandmother were painters. Cousins' love of nature is evident in almost all of his art. "I love artwork that reflects the craftsmanship of the artist and works that show strong contrasts, colors, techniques, and surfaces," Cousins said before his death from covid-19 in December 2020. "When creating a painting, or in simply observing art, I like abstract or coarse backgrounds that build to increasingly more accomplished planes of subject interest, focusing on finely detailed centers of interest." FSRAM honors his love for Fort Smith with this retrospective, through Jan. 15.

Museum hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, including New Year's Eve; closed New Year's Day. Call 784-2787 or visit fsram.org for more information. Admission is free.

Fort Smith Museum of History

320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Museum of History was established in 1910 as the Old Commissary Museum with the purpose of saving the city's oldest building from demolition, the Commissary from the second Fort Smith. According to the museum website, that building is now restored and a part of the Fort Smith National Historic Site, and with that goal complete, the Fort Smith Museum of History strives to preserve approximately 40,000 artifacts chronicling the city's and surrounding region's history, as well as care for the 1906 Atkinson-Williams Warehouse, which has housed the museum since 1979. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Long-term exhibits include the first floor timeline that carries visitors through growth and development of the city that grew around the 1817 military fort. The William O. Darby Memorial Room tells the story of the founder of Darby's Rangers in World War II, today's Army Rangers. And the Boyd Gallery offers temporary exhibitions utilizing the museum's vast artifact collection, as well as traveling exhibitions.

The second floor offers the popular 1998 exhibition "In the Shadow of the Gallows," which includes furnishings from the 6th Street court of Judge Isaac C. Parker; "On the Air," an exhibit featuring the history of radio and television broadcast in Fort Smith and the region; an excellent collection of 19th century woodworking tools; and a depiction of the well-known Goldman Hotel in downtown Fort Smith.

Everybody's favorite part of the museum, however, is the old-fashioned soda fountain, serving Yarnell's ice cream, an Arkansas staple since 1932.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, including New Year's Eve. Admission is $7 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-15. Call 783-7841 or visit fortsmithmuseum.org.

Chaffee Crossing, the development born from Fort Chaffee, includes two museums: Chaffee Barbershop Museum, 7313 Terry St., Building 803, where Elvis Presley got his hair cut for military service in 1958; and the Museum of Chaffee History, Building 805, which houses the largest collection of Fort Chaffee artifacts in the United States. This week, the museums are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-29, and admission is free. More information at chaffeecrossing.com. (Courtesy Photos/Lorie Robertson, Chaffee Crossing [© EPE, Reg. U.S. Pat. & TM. Off.]



Chaffee Crossing, the development born from Fort Chaffee, includes two museums: Chaffee Barbershop Museum, 7313 Terry St., Building 803, where Elvis Presley got his hair cut for military service in 1958; and the Museum of Chaffee History, Building 805, which houses the largest collection of Fort Chaffee artifacts in the United States. This week, the museums are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-29, and admission is free. More information at chaffeecrossing.com. (Courtesy Photos/Lorie Robertson, Chaffee Crossing [© EPE, Reg. U.S. Pat. & TM. Off.]



Chaffee Crossing, the development born from Fort Chaffee, includes two museums: Chaffee Barbershop Museum, 7313 Terry St., Building 803, where Elvis Presley got his hair cut for military service in 1958; and the Museum of Chaffee History, Building 805, which houses the largest collection of Fort Chaffee artifacts in the United States. This week, the museums are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-29, and admission is free. More information at chaffeecrossing.com. (Courtesy Photos/Lorie Robertson, Chaffee Crossing [© EPE, Reg. U.S. Pat. & TM. Off.]





