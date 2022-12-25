River Valley Report: Tournament time in the River Valley with three on tap this week

FORT SMITH -- The 43rd Fort Smith Coca-Cola Classic has a blend of familiar names and new names.

Northside will host the three-day event from Dec. 28-30 in its new Northside Arena for the first time in the tournament's storied history.

"We were supposed to host it last year and our gym wasn't ready, so it's the first time," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "I'm excited about hosting it and having all of these great teams come into our arena and the fans to see how nice of an arena that we have."

It also has a blend of competitively balanced teams.

"That's one of the things we wanted to get back to was hosting a really competitive Coke Classic," Burnett said. "When we started looking for this season and we were out of the 7A-Central, I thought about reaching out to North Little Rock. They jumped in. Sylvan Hills was really good last year, and we went down to the wire to beat them. Bryant has some really good guards. There's some good talent in the tournament this year."

Northside and Southside alternate hosting the tournament, and Little Rock Hall is back for the Coke Classic for the 19th time. Rod Coleman's Warriors have won the tournament six times, the last time in 2017.

"Coach Coleman really likes the Coke Classic," Burnett said. "He likes getting away. We've had some good battles between Northside and Hall over those 19 years. He really thinks there's good basketball in Fort Smith. It's an opportunity for his kids to get away, and they bond during Christmas time. It's really been good for them."

Bryant is also back for the ninth time in the last 10 Coke Classics. Bryant defeated Robinson, 60-30, for the 2018 championship.

In November, Bryant defeated Northside, 59-56, in the Big Show Tip Off Classic at Northside. Bryant is 7-2 and also owns wins of Hall and Sylvan Hills.

Putnam City, Okla., West defeated Northside, 73-59, in last year's championship game.

North Little Rock and Springdale Har-Ber also have played throughout the years in the tournament and return. Sylvan Hills and Destiny Christian of Del City, Okla., are first-timers in the tournament. Destiny Christian is 10-1 and has won the last Heartland Christian Athletic Association state championships for private schools.

North Little Rock is 9-2 with the only losses to highly regarded Blytheville, 69-66, and Little Rock Parkview, 74-72.

"North Little Rock is always going to be good because they always have talent coming up," Burnett said. "There might be a guy right now that's developing into the next star coming out of Little Rock."

Har-Ber is also 7-2 with losses to Conway last week, 53-51, and Blytheville, 59-48, two weeks ago.

"Whether you go to the consolation bracket or move forward to the finals, there's going to be some good games," Burnett said. "I think it's going to be a really good group of teams and some good basketball to watch."

BANK OZK

A wide-open field of girls teams will compete in the 37th Bank OZK Classic in Ozark's Activities Center, which will run Dec. 28-30.

Defending tournament champion Hector returns and will be formidable again. The Lady Wildcats are 5-3 but the losses are to Pottsville, Lamar and Mansfield.

Hector defeated Ozark for last year's tournament title.

Mountainburg finished third last year and returns as well. The Lady Dragons are off to a 9-2 start under first-year head coach Paige Jones.

On the boys side, it's all about can anybody challenge heavyweights Lavaca and County Line.

Lavaca beat County Line last year in the tournament semifinals in an early-season battle between two teams that went on to state championship games in their respective classifications. Lavaca won the Class 2A title while County Line fell in the Class A title game.

This year, in the Bank OZK, the two teams are on opposite sides of the bracket, setting up a possible rematch in the championship game. County Line already owns two wins over Lavaca, 70-41, in a nonconference game in early November at County Line and then 64-45, in the championship game of the Golden Arrow Classic at Lavaca.

County Line also has a win over host Ozark.

County Line is 22-0 overall and ranked No. 1 in Class A.

BILL FRYE INVITATIONAL

The Mansfield Lady Tigers are the top seed in the Bill Frye Invitational at Mansfield, which will be held Dec. 28-30.

This season marks the 10th season for the tournament format of the Bill Frye Invitational, which changed from a round-robin style.

Booneville defeated Shiloh Christian in last year's girls' tournament finals, but neither return this year.

Mansfield is 11-2 with the losses to Springdale Har-Ber and Dover.

Pocola, Okla., blitzed the field last year to win the tournament with an 85-50 win over Booneville, a 51-44 win over Waldron, and a 68-47 win over Hackett for the title but doesn't return this season.

The boys tournament has been wide open recently with different winners in each of the last five tournaments: Pocola last year; Waldron in 2019; Booneville in 2018; Vian, Okla., in 2017; and Lamar in 2016.

TOURNAMENT TIME

The Northside Lady Bears, and Van Buren Pointers and Lady Pointers will compete in the Neosho Holiday Classic on Dec. 28-30. ... The Southside Lady Mavericks will play in the Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitation in Pea Ridge on Dec. 27-29. ... The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs will play in the Pink and White Lady Classic at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., on Dec. 27-30. ... The Greenwood Bulldogs will participate in the Ultimate Auto Tournament in Mountain Home on Dec. 27-29. ... The Alma Airedales and Lady Airedales will play in the Sheridan Tournament on Dec. 28-30. ... The Lamar Warriors will play in the Northark Invitational in Harrison on Dec. 26-30. ... The Lamar Lady Warriors will play in the Pottsville Classic on Dec. 28-29.

