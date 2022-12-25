Russians shelling pounds Kherson; 10 dead





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow's troops were forced to abandon last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted the destruction came as Ukrainians were beginning Christmas celebrations that for many Orthodox Christians will culminate in the traditional celebration Jan. 7.

"This is not sensitive content -- it's the real life of Kherson," Zelenskyy tweeted. The images showed cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, said in televised remarks that the number of people killed in the latest shelling of the city has risen from seven to 10.

He added that 55 people were wounded, 18 of them in grave condition. Yanushevych said scores of others, including a 6-year-old girl, were wounded by Russian shelling a day earlier.

Saturday marks 10 months since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine's army reclaimed the city in November.

Earlier Saturday, the Donetsk regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said two people were killed and five wounded in shelling there over the past day. The deaths were in Kurakhove, a town of about 20,000 located 18 miles west of Russian-controlled Donetsk city.

About 60 shells hit three communities during the night in the area of Nikopol, said the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Stepne, a settlement on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, was also hit by shelling but there were no details on casualties, according to Gov. Oleksander Starukh.

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, as he addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)



A Ukrainian soldier fires towards Russian positions at a frontline near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)



People gather at the Christmas tree decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Luhansk, the capital of Russian-controlled Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)



Young artists perform as people gather at the Christmas tree decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Luhansk, the capital of Russian-controlled Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)



A Ukrainian soldier walks at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian soldier sits in his position during fights with Russian forces near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian soldier decorates a frontline position during fights with Russian forces near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)



Ukrainian soldiers take position during fights with Russian forces near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)



A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)











