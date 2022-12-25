Scott County sheriff, former Waldron cop plead not guilty to battery charges

WALDRON -- The Scott County sheriff and a former Waldron police officer are set to contest criminal charges the state filed against them in connection with the use of force during an arrest in February.

Sheriff Randy Shores, 61, of Waldron, and Omar Gonzalez, 39, of Waldron, were scheduled for a jury trial at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in Scott County Circuit Court in Waldron, according to court records. They also are set for a pretrial hearing at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 3.

Emily White, special prosecutor in these cases, filed motions Wednesday to continue both due to scheduling conflicts, according to court records. New jury trial and pretrial hearing dates haven't been set as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Shores and Gonzalez both waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to their charges Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 respectively, court records state.

Shores was arrested Sept. 30 by Arkansas State Police on a warrant for two counts of accomplice to third-degree battery, a class A misdemeanor. Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for three counts of third-degree battery that same day. Both men posted signature bonds that didn't require money, according to the county detention center.

Someone convicted of a class A misdemeanor may be sentenced to up to one year in jail and a fine no greater than $2,500, according to state law. Both men are charged with class A misdemeanors.

John Rhone, a special agent with Arkansas State Police, wrote in Shores' and Gonzalez's arrest affidavits the Mansfield and Huntington police departments were chasing a white van being driven south on U.S. 71 by Robert Deer of Van Buren at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 16. Shores and Gonzalez, along with other Waldron and Scott County law enforcement officers, joined the chase in the Packsaddle community and continued on through Waldron.

Deer lost control of his van at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Echo Road, after which it left the road and stopped, according to Rhone. Deer followed orders officers gave to exit his vehicle and lie on the ground. Gonzalez afterward reportedly approached Deer and kicked him on the back of the head. Gonzalez proceeded to place his knee in Deer's back and hit him "several times" on the head with his fist, according to the affidavits.

"After Mr. Deer's hands were cuffed behind his back, Officer Gonzalez picked Mr. Deer off the ground and slung him into the front of Mr. Deer's van, headfirst," Rhone said. "This treatment resulted in Mr. Deer's right eye swelling shut."

Rhone wrote in Shores' arrest affidavit Shores witnessed Gonzalez hit Deer on the head several times and sling him while handcuffed into the front of his van, according to body camera videos two Huntington and Mansfield police officers recorded at the scene.

Jeremy Hunt, Waldron police chief, wrote in a Sept. 30 post on his department's Facebook page the Mansfield Police Department contacted him about body camera footage from the arrest Feb. 17. He reviewed the video the next day and shared it with Mark Johnson, Waldron's city attorney and deputy prosecuting attorney, and Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum. Tatum requested Arkansas State Police investigate the incident.

Gonzalez, a sergeant at the time, was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome, Hunt wrote. Rhone notified Hunt on April 26 the case had been turned over to the prosecutor's office, which requested a special prosecutor be appointed.

Gonzalez resigned from his position May 2, according to Hunt. Paperwork was sent to the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training to decertify Gonzalez.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office wrote a post on its Facebook page Sept. 30 stating it reviewed the actions the deputies who assisted with the Feb. 16 pursuit took while fully cooperating with the Arkansas State Police's investigation. The department determined its deputies conducted themselves within both its policy and state law.

Shores had stated, including to Arkansas State Police, he didn't witness the actions that are the basis for the charges White filed against Gonzalez, meaning he wasn't in a position to intervene, according to the post.

Shores was reelected sheriff and collector for a four-year term in the Dec. 6 runoff election, according to County Clerk Barbara Whiteley on Tuesday. Shores, an independent candidate, beat Republican Clint McPherson for the seat.